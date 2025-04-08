We are not ingrates, don’t treat us as beggars, Lagos pensioners reply LASPEC

File photo of Pensioners

…Beg Sanwo-Olu to Implement Pension Consequential Adjustment

By Ishola Balogun

Lagos – The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Lagos Council, has expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing the 2019 Minimum Wage Act, and they are demanding immediate action to address outstanding arrears. Mr. Caleb Olarewaju, a retired principal of Oriwu College, Ikorodu, and Chairman of the NUP Teachers’ Pensioners’ Branch, stated that the establishment of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) should prioritize the welfare of pensioners, particularly the timely payment of pensions.

The pensioners were reacting to comments made by LASPEC’s Director-General, Babalola Obilana, who recently stated that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved a pension review and payment increment for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme of Lagos State Public Service, effective January 2025, and that LASPEC’s doors were open for engagement.

Reacting to LASPEC’s statement on Tuesday in Lagos, Mr. Olarewaju said: “Despite the Minimum Wage Act being promulgated on April 1, 2019, LASPEC did not implement it until early 2024. As of now, pensioners have only received payments for January, February, and March 2024, covering the 58th, 59th, and 60th months, respectively, within the five-year period from April 2019 to March 2024. This has created a backlog of unpaid benefits for the preceding 57 months, raising concerns among elderly residents who rely on these funds.”

Prince Tayo Adegoke, NUP State PRO, added: “If the Governor truly operates an open-door policy, as proclaimed by DG Mr. Obilana, then some people are intentionally blocking us from seeing him,” referencing their failed attempts to present a gift to Governor Sanwo-Olu in 2022.

“We are not ingrates. We appreciate our Governor for the constant payment of our monthly pensions. He is our son and brother,” the pensioner continued. “But we request our constitutional rights; we should not be treated as second-class citizens. Our consequential adjustment should be implemented alongside those of the working staff.”

The pensioners also criticized the recent six-month verification exercise, noting that if a pensioner fails to appear, their payments are halted for another six months. “This can be seen as a wicked act to frustrate senior citizens, which could send them to an early grave,” they said. They called for LASPEC to revert to the previous verification system, which allowed for immediate reinstatement of payments upon a pensioner’s return to the office.

“Those at the helm of affairs should stop dribbling us and never treat us like beggars again,” they urged. “The current system is not palatable for elderly senior citizens. If a pensioner fails to appear during the exercise, their payment is stopped until the next six-month verification period. We request that LASPEC return to the old system, where pensioners who failed to appear during a verification exercise were captured and had their payments reinstated immediately once they reported to the office.”

LASPEC’s Director-General, Babalola Obilana, responded: “The Lagos State Government acknowledges the concerns raised by the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) and reaffirms its commitment to the welfare of pensioners as a top priority. This commitment is evident in the numerous social welfare programs designed to support retired civil servants and senior citizens in the state.”

He added: “Regarding the alleged lack of engagement, the government, through LASPEC, has consistently maintained open communication with pensioners and their representatives. LASPEC remains available to address grievances and provide clarifications as necessary. If there had been any missed communications, the government is willing to reinforce appropriate channels for dialogue.”

In response to the Federal Government’s 2024 circular on the “Consequential Adjustment in Pension Arising from the Implementation of the National Minimum Wage,” Obilana stated that the Lagos State Government approved a pension increment of 28% for pensioners on Grade Level 17 and 20% for all others. This increase was implemented in March 2025, even before the official circular was released on April 3, 2025.

Additionally, the government had awarded a ₦25,000 wage supplement to all pensioners from December 2023 to February 2024. Obilana also addressed the claim that government officials had been blocking access to the governor, calling it unfounded. “The governor operates an open-door policy and remains accessible to stakeholders, including pensioners,” he concluded.