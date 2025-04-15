War on Terrorism: Northern group warns against sabotage, praises DSS efforts

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A northern-based organization has issued a stern warning against attempts to undermine the ongoing efforts of the Department of State Services (DSS) in combating terrorism and banditry across Nigeria.

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA), in a statement released Tuesday in Abuja, decried what it described as a coordinated campaign of calumny aimed at discrediting the DSS and eroding public trust in the agency.

In the statement signed by NEYGA spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group commended the DSS for its relentless contributions to national security and stability, especially under the leadership of its Director General, Mr. Tosin Ajayi.

Dan-Musa said: “We read reports quoting phantom local hunters alleging misuse of sophisticated phone tracking technology by DSS operatives. According to the report, the technology, originally intended for locating kidnap victims, was allegedly used by some operatives to extort criminals in exchange for concealing their locations.”

“While we do not speak on behalf of the DSS, we firmly believe these reports are fabrications intended to tarnish the agency’s image.”

The group also cited past instances where similar false accusations were made by individuals they described as “self-styled activists,” including claims that the DSS abducted civil rights activist Comrade Usman Okai Austin and stormed the Federal High Court during the arraignment of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello. Both claims, NEYGA said, have since been debunked.

“We are particularly grateful to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr. Tosin Ajayi as DG of the DSS. His leadership has been marked by professionalism and tangible results. Recently, governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) publicly praised the DSS for its efforts in dismantling criminal networks and rescuing kidnapped priests,” Dan-Musa added.

NEYGA also highlighted Ajayi’s humanitarian gesture in compensating a victim of accidental shooting with ₦20 million—double the ₦10 million initially awarded by the court in 2018. “No previous DGSS had done this. It shows a level of compassion and accountability we have not seen before,” the group noted.

The organization commended the DSS for its civility, especially in accepting public apologies from several media houses that had falsely reported an invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“We appreciate the maturity of the DSS in handling such situations. While some individuals continue to spread misinformation for personal or political gain, the DSS has remained focused on its mandate. We urge the agency not to be distracted and to continue its vital work in securing the country,” the statement concluded.