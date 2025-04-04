Wanni x Handi soaring higher after BBNaija show

By Benjamin Njoku

Wanni and Handi Danbaki, the dynamic twin sisters from Kaduna State, are taking the Nigerian entertainment industry by storm after their participation in Big Brother Naija season 9. As professional DJs, they’re known for their vibrant energy, strong bond, and authenticity. These sisters are not only showcasing their talents but also slaying the fashion game with their sexy dress sense and coordinated hairstyles and outfits.

Their recent performances at the Spotlight Concert 2025 and Boho Eid celebration in Lagos have solidified their position as rising stars in the entertainment industry.

With their unique blend of talent, style, and charisma, Wanni and Handi are undoubtedly soaring higher after their BBNaija stint.