Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

Nigerian-British actor, Tomiwa, who is also the son of Finance Minister, Mr Wale Edun, has tied the nuptial knot with actress Leanne Elizabeth Best in a beautiful ceremony in Lagos.

Famous for his role as Sir Elyan in Merlin, 41-year-old Tomiwa, who is based in the UK, has featured in many Hollywood movies and FIFA video games. The groom’s father reportedly opted for a modest celebration reflecting both personal values and the economic realities facing the country.

Despite its quiet nature, the guest list was anything but ordinary. Among those in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister Atiku Bagudu and his wife, Senator Sani Musa, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is said to be a longtime family friend of the Eduns, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Chairman of Heirs Holding, Mr Tony Elumelu.

Also present were several members of the Federal Executive Council, private sector leaders, and diplomats. The presence of prominent Nollywood figures and UK-based actors underscored Tomiwa’s dual identity as a Nigerian native and a celebrated talent on the global entertainment stage. Tomiwa, born in Lagos in 1984 and raised in the UK, has carved out an impressive international career in film and television. His marriage to Leanne Best, said to be a fellow creative in the arts, marks a new chapter for the actor personally and publicly.

While the wedding ceremony reflected the Edun family’s preference for simplicity and humility, it also showcased their ability to bring together some of Nigeria’s most influential figures for a private yet meaningful occasion. The newlyweds are expected to host a smaller post-wedding gathering in the UK for friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. The Minister of Finance reportedly insisted that the wedding, expected to draw the full registry of Nigerian elites, be kept as modest as possible.