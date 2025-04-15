‘You were sacked over misconduct’, Rivers judiciary fires back at ex-Chief Magistrate

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Judiciary has clarified that Chief Magistrate, Ejike King George, was compulsorily retired from services and did not voluntarily retire over the development in the state.

It would be recalled that George had claimed that he willfully applied to be retired from service, stating in a letter addressed to the Chief of the State, and dated 11th April, that he cannot service in the state that there is lawlessness.

Ejike had stated that the suspension of the governor of the state and imposition of a Sole Administrator was alien to the nation’s constitution, stating that such a decision by President Bola Tinubu, was quasi-military rule.

However, the RSJ in Port Harcourt, yesterday, faulted the reasons given by George for his retirement as a Chief Magistrate, adding that he was officially shown the way out by the Judiciary.

The Chief Registrar of Rivers State High Court, David Ihua-Maduenyi, George compulsorily retired from service with effect from 10th of February, 2025 for disciplinary reasons specifically on complaints of continuous absence from duty without leave from 25th of August, 2023 till December, 2024.

Maduenyi clarified that retired Chief Magistrate Ejike King-George, sequel to the complaints by the Judicial Service Commission appeared before a disciplinary panel which found him wanting and made recommendations including voluntary retirement or compulsorily retired, adding that the

recommendation was submitted to the JSC.

Chief Registrar said the attempt by George to link his leaving service with the political situation is not only a contrived falsehood but a mischievous action calculated to deceive members of the public and attract undue sympathy and undeserved patronage.

He said: My attention has been drawn to the news making the rounds in the social media credited to one Ejike King George,Esq. retired Chief Magistrate dated 11th April 2025, to the effect that he voluntarily retired due to “..the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs…of Rivers State.

“To set the records straight, the person we know as Ejike K. George, Esq.(Chief Magistrate Grade II Rtd.) was by a letter dated 12th February 2025 from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), compulsorily retired from service with effect from 10th day of February 2025 for disciplinary reasons bothering specifically on complaint of continuous absence from duty without leave from 25th August, 2023 till December, 2024.

Sequel to the above, Ejike K. George, Esq., appeared before a disciplinary panel which found him wanting and made recommendations to the Commission.

“The Commission offered Ejike K. George, Esq. an opportunity to retire voluntarily within a specific time frame or be compulsorily retired. Ejike K.George, Esq. having failed to retire voluntarily within the said time frame was consequently retired compulsorily with effect from the 10th day of February,2025; and this was duly communicated to him.

“The above event has no nexus whatsoever with current political happenings in the State. The attempt by Ejike K. George, Esq. to link his exit from service with the political situation is not only a contrived falsehood but a mischievous action calculated to deceive the public, and attract undue sympathy and undeserved patronage.

“The general public should be properly guided.”