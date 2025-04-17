Viral video of officers receiving N5,000: Chinese national apologizes, describes action as kind gesture, not bribery

A Chinese national seen in a viral video handing N5,000 cash to a lineup of Nigerian police officers has apologized and clarified that the action was a show of appreciation, not an act of bribery.

The video, which stirred strong reactions on social media, showed uniformed police officers receiving cash from a Chinese business man.

The footage drew widespread criticism, with many Nigerians calling it embarrassing and demeaning to the country’s law enforcement.

In a follow-up video released on Thursday, the Chinese man identified himself as the leader of the visiting group and explained that the cash gifts were tokens of goodwill.

“What you see in the video was a friendly and open interaction — nothing was done in secret and nothing inappropriate happened,” he said. “It’s a common Chinese tradition to show appreciation or kindness to people who are doing their jobs well — especially when they’ve been helpful or respectful. That was all it was: a kind gesture, not a payoff or bribe.”

He also issued an apology for the public reaction and said the group remains committed to Nigeria.

“We are sorry about how this played out. Despite this experience, we remain committed to Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has condemned the conduct of its officers in the video and announced that disciplinary measures would be taken.

Also activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, had criticized the officers, saying they had “reduced themselves to nothing due to greed and indiscipline.”

The controversy has reignited conversations around professionalism and ethics within the police force, as well as the perception of foreign nationals engaging with Nigerian institutions.

The NPF, while distancing itself from the behavior of the officers involved, reiterated its commitment to upholding the integrity of the force and holding personnel accountable for misconduct.