Video: Portable, Speed Darlington trade punches ahead of boxing bout

Controversial singers Portable and Speed Darlington traded punches during their weigh-in ahead of the celebrity boxing match, Chaos In The Ring, happening Friday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos.

While other fighters kept it civil, the musicians exchanged heated words and scuffled briefly before bouncers stepped in.

The long-standing rivalry between the two entertainers took a dramatic turn after Speed Darlington, known for his eccentric personality, invited Portable to perform at his upcoming show with a proposed fee of ₦500,000.

The offer, however, did not sit well with Portable, who found it insulting and publicly rejected it.

“You are inviting me to a show, and you don’t have money. You are using my name to promote your show. I charge ₦20 million per performance—ask around!” Portable, also known as the Zeh Nation boss, fired back in a viral video. “You’re offering me ₦500k, for what? I don’t want to be friends with poor people. I didn’t know he is that poor.”

His remarks sparked an immediate reaction from Darlington, who expressed regret over reaching out to Portable.

He accused the singer of being disrespectful, especially for dragging his mother into their feud.

“Why did I bring myself low? Why did I contact Portable? I regret it because why the insults? Why did my mother get into the discussion?” Darlington lashed out.

The feud escalated further when Portable, known for his brash and confrontational style, challenged Speed Darlington to a fight.

He even referenced his past physical altercation with actor Charles Okocha, boasting that he would easily defeat Darlington in a similar fashion.

“I want to fight you. We should both be put in a boxing ring. I will defeat you like I defeated Okocha,” Portable declared, further igniting public interest in the matchup.

All eyes now turn to the ring for what promises to be another explosive showdown between the two artistes.

Vanguard News