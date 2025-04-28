Video: Odumodublvck refuses to leave stage after mic cut at 17th Headies awards

Popular Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, delivered a memorable moment during the 17th Headies Awards on Sunday night.

Performing to roaring cheers and a standing ovation, Odumodublvck brought electrifying energy to the stage at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, where the ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in Nigerian music.

Following his performance, Odumodublvck was announced as the winner of the highly coveted Next Rated Artist category. However, during his acceptance speech, his microphone was allegedly cut off. Undeterred, the rapper remained on stage, determined to finish his speech, drawing even more applause from the crowd.

The 31-year-old said his sound was resonating with Nigerians despite the odds he’s faced. He also advised budding musicians to never accept discouraging comments, noting that his story should motivate them.

The star-studded event featured performances from some of the industry’s brightest talents and gathered leading figures from across the Nigerian music scene.