Video: Oba Owoade crowned 46th Alaafin of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade (left) and Governor Seyi Makinde at the coronation ceremony today.

Oba Abimbola Owoade has been crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. He succeeds Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on April 22, 2022, aged 83.

Oba Owoade was presented with the staff of office and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.

He completed the compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi last Saturday, March 29.

Today’s coronation event held at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo.

Governor Seyi Makinde led a host of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians. They include the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and Aare Oona Kankanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Adams, among others, were also present. See their picture HERE.

Below is the video of Governor Makinde formally presenting the new Alaafin to the people:

Moment Governor Seyi Makinde formally presented the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, to the people of Oyo town today, Saturday.



Credit: Dare Fasube pic.twitter.com/GMjyZbPFZF — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 5, 2025

Earlier, High Chief Oyewale told Vanguard at the Olivet High School, Oyo, venue of the ceremony that the contest for the Alaafin throne is like an election, where there will likely be clash of interests.

However, he clarified that “There is no more crisis within Oyo Mesi (kingmakers). Whenever a new king is to be installed, there are various interests and it’s one among them who will be chosen.

“The moment Alaafin has been selected, all members of the council will come together.”

