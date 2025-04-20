Video: Nigerian hotelier slumps, dies during wife’s 60th birthday celebration

Tragedy struck on Saturday during what was meant to be a joyous occasion, as a Lagos hotelier, Otunba Kunle Akinyele, suddenly slumped and died during his wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving service.

The thanksgiving ceremony, held in honour of Deaconess Catherine Adejoke Akinyele, it was gathered, took place at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Iyanu, Odemuyiwa District Headquarters, in the Egbeda area of Lagos State.

Man Slumps and Dies at Church Service in Lagos



A man slumped and died during his wife's 60th birthday thanksgiving service at a church in Lagos, after requesting water.



Until his untimely death, he served as a Deputy Comptroller with the Customs Service.



May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/znmFz3RLtm — The Nation Digest ng (@thenationnewsng) April 20, 2025

In a video seen online, the deceased had gestured for assistance, possibly requesting water or an inhaler, before collapsing.

Akinyele was visibly agitated and gesticulating moments before he slumped.

According to the invitation shared for the celebration, guests were to proceed to a reception immediately after the church service at Noble Castle Events Centre in Igando.

Vendors and event planners had reportedly arrived as early as 10 a.m. in preparation for the party, which was scheduled to begin by 2 p.m.

However, the day took a devastating turn when news filtered in that Akinyele had collapsed during his testimony at the church.

Efforts to revive him reportedly failed.

As of the time of this report, the exact cause of Akinyele’s death had yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Vanguard News