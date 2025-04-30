Video: Moment Davido meets Moses Bliss at airport, calls his songs ‘healing’

A heartwarming video capturing a surprise encounter between Afrobeats superstar Davido and gospel singer Moses Bliss at the airport has stirred reactions across social media.

The unexpected meeting took place as Moses Bliss along with his mother were on their way to London to visit his wife and newborn.

The trip also fulfilled a long-standing promise he had made to his mother years ago — to take her on a visit to London.

While heading to board their flight, Davido, a Grammy-nominated artist, spotted Bliss and walked over excitedly to greet him.

The moment was full of warmth as the two musicians hugged and exchanged pleasantries.

Davido then expressed deep admiration for Moses Bliss’ music, calling his songs “healing.”

Moment Davido complimented Moses Bliss 😍 pic.twitter.com/4uz3wdAkZb — Table Shaker ❼ (@table_shaker_) April 30, 2025

The compliment visibly touched the gospel artiste, who later shared the video clip on his social media page.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Davido not only recognize but also praise a gospel singer — revealing a different, more spiritual side to the Afrobeats star.

The video has since gone viral, spreading joy among fans who flooded the comment section with praise and admiration for both artists.

Many expressed how beautiful it was to witness such genuine appreciation across musical genres.

Vanguard News