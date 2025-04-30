Victory for justice as court orders Aisha Achimugu’s release within 24 hours



In a powerful moment of legal triumph, the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of Mrs. Aisha Achimugu, the well-known CEO of Felak Concept Group, from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This landmark ruling not only brings an end to her detention but also shines a light on the unshakable strength of Nigeria’s legal system and its commitment to justice.

The decision, handed down by Honorable Justice Inyang Ekwo, commands that Dr (Mrs.) Aisha Achimugu be released within 24 hours, sending a clear message that no one should be deprived of their freedom without due process. This ruling reinforces the foundational principle of the Nigerian constitution, that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

After weeks of public scrutiny, Mrs. Achimugu’s vindication is not just a personal victory, it is a victory for fairness, transparency, and the unwavering belief that justice can prevail. For a woman who has built a reputation as an entrepreneur and advocate for corporate integrity, today marks the beginning of a new chapter.

In her first statement following the ruling, Mrs. Achimugu spoke from the heart:

“I am incredibly grateful to Honorable Justice Ekwo and the Federal High Court for upholding the rule of law today. This moment has renewed my faith in Nigeria’s justice system. I am determined to remain a progressive advocate for transparency, not just for myself, but for every Nigerian who believes in fairness and justice. This is just the start of my journey to restore my name and my reputation.”

This ruling is more than just about one individual’s case; it’s a clear stand for the principle that legal battles should be fought in the courtroom, not in the court of public opinion. It affirms the importance of ensuring that all accusations are met with the due process they deserve, free from the pressure of media sensationalism.

Mrs. Achimugu has always been clear about her stance that she is ready to face whatever comes next with courage and transparency. And now, with the court’s decision, she is one step closer to proving it.

As she prepares to move forward, Mrs. Achimugu’s focus remains on the values she has always stood for: integrity, hard work, and professionalism. These principles have guided her throughout her career, and they will continue to lead her as she takes the next steps in her legal journey.

This moment is a testament to the power of the Nigerian legal system, showing that justice, no matter how long it takes, will always find its way.

Mrs. Achimugu’s case is far from over, but this victory represents the light at the end of the tunnel, an assurance that fairness will triumph over adversity.