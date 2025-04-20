Vatican celebrate Easter Mass, papal blessing remains uncertain

(FILES) Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on September 10, 2014. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE. Pope Francis marks 12 years as head of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2025, seemingly out of danger after a month in hospital but with his health casting a shadow over his future. The 88-year-old was for a time critically ill as he battled pneumonia in both lungs at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Uncertainty surrounds Pope Francis’ ability to deliver the traditional Urbi et Orbi (“To the City and to the World”) Easter blessing to tens of thousands of believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square, due to ongoing health challenges.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who is recovering from a serious bout of pneumonia, has made limited public appearances in recent weeks and has often appeared physically weak. Speaking remains difficult for the leader of over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

As a result, Sunday’s Easter Mass—the culmination of the Christian liturgical calendar—is expected to be presided over by Italian Cardinal Angelo Comastri, a high-ranking Vatican official, while the Pope may participate in a limited capacity.

Francis was discharged from Gemelli Hospital in Rome four weeks ago, following more than a month of treatment. Though he has resumed some activities, doctors have advised rest and minimal exertion as he continues his recovery.

On Saturday evening, the Pope made an appearance in St. Peter’s Basilica, arriving in a wheelchair, underlining the ongoing limitations to his mobility and strength.

This year’s Easter celebration carries added significance as the Catholic Church prepares for the 2025 Jubilee Year, an event of major spiritual and global importance, for which Pope Francis had originally planned full participation.

Despite the uncertainties, Rome is hosting an estimated 1 million visitors this weekend, including pilgrims from around the world. Among them is U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, a recent Catholic convert who plans to attend Easter Mass with his family. NAN