VANGUARD ECONOMIC DISCOURSE:  Positive signs of recovery may be eroded if…  — Prof Ngwu

From left: Adenude Docemo-Fermandez, Victor Eburajold, Kayode Ebatamehi and Thomas Rereloluwa, Grillo Omogoriola, during the Vanguard Economic Discourse with the topic ‘Human Development Index Vs Economic Growth; Nigeria’s Policy Options held in Lagos on Thursday. Photo by Joe Akintola, Photo Editor; Lamidi Bamidele; Bunmi Azeez and Kehinde Shonola

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

The little achievements and signs of economic recovery seen around recent economic reforms may be eroded by an increasing belief that the government is more interested in politics than in pursuing inclusive economic growth and development.

Speaking to Vanguard at the backdrop of the up-coming Vanguard National Economic Discourse, Professor Franklin Ngwu, Director of Public Sector Initiative, Lagos Business School, said

the reforms so far provide an excellent opportunity for the crafting and implementation of an ambitious economic development agenda to achieve a GDP growth of over 7.0 percent.

The Vanguard Newspaper’s flagship public policy event themed, “Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2025: Hardship and Pathways to Sustainable Recovery”, is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 9th of April at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos starting by 9am.

Prof. Ngwu who is slated to moderate the discussions at the event urged the public policy executives to check the growing concern which he sees as major distraction to the reforms.

“With many unnecessary distractions seemingly encouraged and supported, there is an increasing belief that the government is more interested in politics than in pursuing inclusive economic growth and development.

“Unfortunately if unchecked, even the little achievements and signs of economic recovery might be eroded”.

Meanwhile, former Statistician General of the Federation/ Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Dr Yemi Kale, has indicated that there are some hopes amidst challenges in the outlook for Nigeria’s economy in 2025.

Dr. Kale who is currently the Group Chief Economist/ Managing Director, Research & International Cooperation, Africa Export-Import Bank, Cairo, is headlining the event as the Keynote Speaker.

Other confirmed facilitators include Dr. Tayo Aduloju who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Dr. Femi Egbesola, the President of Association of Small Business Owners in Nigeria (ASBON).

Also on the panel is Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive, Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive, Seplat Energy Plc, Mrs Bunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Ms. Demi Samande, Founder/ CEO, Majours Holdings.

The Vanguard Economic Discourse, the national development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers every year, has gained traction in the past eight years as a major public-private sector platform for reviews and cross-fertilization of economic development ideas by Nigeria’s public and private sector leaders.

The event attracts large audience and viewership, driven by huge pre-event publicity in Vanguard Newspaper – print and online platforms; Live-streaming on Vanguard online platforms; Week-long Publication of post-event proceedings in Vanguard and other newspapers.