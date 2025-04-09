President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Dele Oye.

By Bayo Wahab

Mr Dele Oye, the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has said the current economic situation of Nigeria has brought the country to a crossroad, where strategy is required for success.

Oye, who is the Chairman of Vanguard 2025 Economic Discourse said it is possible for Nigeria to reshape its economic challenges and turned the adversity to opportunity.

In his speech, the chairman of the event said, “Nigeria must succeed and be strategic; we are at crossroads where we can reshape our current destiny, where adversity can give rise to opportunity.”

Oye had earlier offered insights to Vanguard on Nigeria’s economic outlook 2025.

His words: “As we navigate today’s economic landscape, we face significant headwinds, including persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and disruptions in global supply chains.

“However, we also have promising tailwinds: advancements in technology, emerging trade partnerships, and a vibrant, entrepreneurial youth. The balance between these challenges and opportunities will shape Nigeria’s future, highlighting the need for thoughtful policies that harness our potential while addressing the risks ahead.”

Oye who is doubling as the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and also the Chairman of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), further hinted on the economic and socio-political implications of the current global landscape which would also be deliberated upon at the event.

He stated: “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history, with profound global changes redefining relationships and power dynamics.

“The current U.S. administration’s focus on isolationism and trade wars has led to a reevaluation of America’s long-standing alliances, leaving many nations, including Nigeria, to grapple with the complexities of a shifting world order.

“The resurgence of Russia from a backdrop of U.S. policy shifts reminds us of the importance of adaptability in diplomacy.

“For Nigeria, these developments underscore the necessity of prioritizing economic sovereignty and a shift to a homegrown democracy that is both viable and affordable. We need a political structure that can withstand external pressures and remain resilient in the face of global shifts.”

