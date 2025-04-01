VANGUARD ECONOMIC DISCOURSE: Chairman, Oye gives insight into content, issues

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

As the 9th edition of Vanguard Economic Discourse gathers steam, key facilitators are already feeding the audience with expectations of business and economy information that would dominate the discussions.

The event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 9th of April at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos starting by 9am.

Speaking on the challenges facing the economy and the business environment which forms the basis for the Discourse, Chairman of the upcoming national event, Mr Dele Oye, stated: “As we navigate today’s economic landscape, we face significant headwinds, including persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and disruptions in global supply chains.

“However, we also have promising tailwinds: advancements in technology, emerging trade partnerships, and a vibrant, entrepreneurial youth. The balance between these challenges and opportunities will shape Nigeria’s future, highlighting the need for thoughtful policies that harness our potential while addressing the risks ahead”.

Oye who is doubling as the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and also the Chairman of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), further hinted on the economic and socio-political implications of the current global landscape which would also be deliberated upon at the event.

He stated: “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history, with profound global changes redefining relationships and power dynamics. “The current U.S.

administration’s focus on isolationism and trade wars has led to a reevaluation of America’s long-standing alliances, leaving many nations, including Nigeria, to grapple with the complexities of a shifting world order.

“The resurgence of Russia from a backdrop of U.S. policy shifts reminds us of the importance of adaptability in diplomacy.

“For Nigeria, these developments underscore the necessity of prioritizing economic sovereignty and a shift to a homegrown democracy that is both viable and affordable. We need a political structure that can withstand external pressures and remain resilient in the face of global shifts.

“To effectively reposition our economy, we must shift our focus from relying heavily on taxation to enhancing trade facilitation. We also need to tackle government deficits through responsible fiscal management while increasing government investment in the productive private sector. “Creating an environment that nurtures competition and encourages innovation—by lowering tariffs, minimizing regulatory uncertainties, and engaging in stakeholder consultations—will empower our greatest asset: our people.

“Investing in vocational training and forging links between our universities and industries will help cultivate the skilled workforce essential for our sustainable growth.

“Moreover, the media has a crucial role to play in this transformation; it must champion transparency, inform citizens about economic policies, and hold our leaders accountable. By ensuring that the populace is well-informed and actively engaged, we can promote a culture of accountability and proactive participation in our democracy.

“Ultimately, Nigeria must take ownership of its future. By embracing these strategies, we can become a resilient and competitive player on the global stage, drawing on our rich resources and youthful energy to achieve both economic prosperity and the strengthening of our democratic values”, Oye concluded.

The 2025 edition will be headlined by Dr. Yemi Kale, former Statistician General of the Federation/ Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as the Keynote Speaker. Dr. Kale is currently the Group Chief Economist/ Managing Director, Research & International Cooperation, Africa Export-Import Bank, Cairo.

Other confirmed facilitators include Prof. Franklin Ngwu, Director of Public Sector Initiatives, Lagos Business School, who will function as panel session Moderator with the Panelists including Chief Davidson Alaribe, who is the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr. Tayo Aduloju who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Dr. Femi Egbesola, the President of Association of Small Business Owners in Nigeria (ASBON).

Also on the panel is Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive, Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive, Seplat Energy Plc, Mrs Bunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Ms. Demi Samande, Founder/ CEO, Majours Holdings.

The Vanguard Economic Discourse, the national development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers every year, has gained traction in the past eight years as a major public-private sector platform for reviews and cross-fertilization of economic development ideas by Nigeria’s public and private sector leaders.

