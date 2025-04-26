ValueJet connects Nigeria, Gambia with new direct service

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, ValueJet, has concluded plans to commence direct flight operations to Banjul, The Gambia, from Lagos on May 15, 2025.

The new Lagos to Banjul flight would offer an essential air link between two of West Africa’s most dynamic regions, providing greater access to The Gambia’s growing tourism industry and facilitating stronger economic ties between Nigeria and The Gambia. The new service, according to the airline, would begin from Thursday, May 15, 2025. ValueJet flights to Banjul will depart Lagos by 9:00 pm on Thursdays and Sundays and arrive at 11:30pm, while the return flights will depart Banjul on Mondays and Fridays by 12:30am and arrive in Lagos at 5.00am.

The carrier would operate the Lagos-Banjul flights from the Murtala Muhammed International new terminal in Lagos.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/Accountable Manager of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi said: “The launch of our Lagos to Banjul flight is an important milestone in ValueJet’s vision to promote travel options and connectivity within West Africa. We are proud to play a part in bridging distances and fostering closer economic ties between the people and businesses of Nigeria, The Gambia, and beyond, and opening new opportunities for trade and tourism.

“We are excited to expand our network to the West African coast and offer direct flight services to Gambia. ValueJet remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient air travel across West Africa and this new service is a testament to that commitment.”