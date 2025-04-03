Vaccine: Why Nigeria must combat Rubella Infections — C-WINS

…Warns That Measles Can Lead to Lifelong Complications

By Efe Onajdae

LAGOS – The Centre for Well-Being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS) has warned that rubella infections during pregnancy continue to pose a serious but preventable threat to newborn health in Nigeria.

The organization has urged the country to intensify advocacy efforts ahead of the introduction of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine to prevent congenital defects.

In a statement by its Head of Mission for the Advocacy Project, Dr. Mahmud Zubairu, C-WINS emphasized the need for greater investment in child health to ensure national stability and improve quality of life.

“As the government takes steps to introduce the MR vaccine, C-WINS and other organizations are embarking on sustained advocacy to ensure widespread acceptance,” Zubairu stated.

He highlighted recent collaborations with the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF), where First Ladies in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, and Kwara States have launched public awareness campaigns to drive community mobilization.

“Through the support of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), the MR vaccine is available for Nigeria. Our advocacy ensures that the government fulfills its financial commitments on time,” he said.

Zubairu stressed that the success of the MR vaccine campaign depends on timely financial and logistical commitments from federal and state governments. These include: Transport and storage of vaccines, Training of health workers and Deployment of immunization personnel

He warned that rubella and measles infections can cause lifelong complications, including blindness, deafness, heart defects, and developmental disabilities.

C-WINS acknowledged that insecurity and misinformation have hindered past vaccination efforts, making a well-coordinated, nationwide campaign critical.

“To achieve the 95% vaccine coverage required for herd immunity, we must overcome security challenges and misinformation,” Zubairu noted.

The National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2023/2024 highlights disparities in vaccine coverage, with North-West Nigeria being underserved compared to the South-South and South-East regions.

“Governments at all levels must eliminate security threats, increase funding for routine immunization, and strengthen community-based outreach programs,” he urged.

Global Context and the Urgency for Nigeria’s MR Vaccine Rollout

C-WINS emphasized that Nigeria is at a pivotal moment to reduce healthcare strain, improve family well-being, and align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Rubella is often mistaken for a mild childhood rash-like illness, but it poses severe risks to pregnant women. One in ten measles cases in Nigeria is actually rubella,” the statement said.

Research confirms that maternal rubella infection in the first trimester leads to Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS), causing cataracts, heart defects, hearing impairments, and intellectual disabilities in newborns.

C-WINS highlighted the work of Australian ophthalmologist Norman McAlister Gregg, whose research on rubella led to the global introduction of rubella vaccines in 1969.

Nigeria Joins the Global Fight Against Rubella

While 175 out of 194 WHO member states have already adopted the rubella vaccine, Nigeria is preparing to introduce the MR combination vaccine in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles and rubella remain global threats.

In 2023, global measles cases surged by 20%, reaching 10.3 million cases, with Africa bearing the brunt.

Only 83% of children worldwide received their first dose of the measles vaccine, while just 74% got the second dose—far below the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks.

Nearly half of all measles outbreaks in 2023 occurred in Africa, leading to 107,500 measles-related deaths, mainly among children under five.

For pregnant women, the risks are even greater, as rubella infections increase the likelihood of miscarriages and congenital deformities in newborns.

C-WINS warned that failing to act now would have devastating consequences.

“With the MR vaccine, Nigeria can save lives, reduce healthcare costs, prevent disabilities, and boost national productivity. Now is the time for government, media, health workers, and community leaders to unite and act with urgency,” the statement concluded.