Vaccine funding one of the greatest investments governments can make – UNICEF

unicef

By Vincent Ujumadu

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on governments in Nigeria to prioritize adequate funding for vaccines, describing it as one of the most impactful investments any forward-thinking administration can make.

Speaking during a media dialogue organized by the UNICEF Field Office in Enugu to commemorate World Immunization Week, officials emphasized the life-saving potential of vaccines in protecting people of all ages from preventable diseases.

However, the agency raised concerns that insecurity in many parts of Nigeria is threatening past gains, as more people are unable to complete their immunization schedules.

In his presentation, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, Health Specialist at the UNICEF Enugu Field Office, highlighted the global importance of immunization. “Vaccines are one of humanity’s greatest achievements and should be sustained,” he said.

According to Dr. Akinleye, immunization has saved over 154 million lives since 1974—averaging more than three million lives a year, or six every minute for the past five decades. He noted that measles vaccines alone account for 60% of those lives saved.

“In the same period, vaccination has reduced infant deaths by 40%. Today, more children live to see their first birthday and beyond than at any other time in human history,” he added.

He also emphasized the expanding role of vaccines, which now protect against more than 30 life-threatening diseases, including newer threats such as malaria, HPV, cholera, dengue, meningitis, RSV, Ebola, and mpox. “We are at a watershed moment in the history of global health,” Akinleye declared.

Despite these successes, UNICEF warned that hard-won gains are under threat. In 2023 alone, 22 million children worldwide missed their first dose of the measles vaccine.

“This year’s theme, Immunization for All is Humanly Possible, calls for a renewed commitment to ensuring that every child receives life-saving vaccines,” Akinleye said.

The campaign, he explained, seeks to: Show that it is humanly possible to reduce disease and save lives by ensuring access to immunization;

Encourage governments to strengthen immunization programs at both national and local levels to turn vaccines into vaccinations.

He stressed that immunization connects families to broader healthcare services and that vaccines not only protect individuals but also entire communities by preventing deadly outbreaks.

“In today’s interconnected world, an outbreak anywhere is a threat everywhere. Supporting vaccinations not only saves lives but prevents the spread of deadly diseases,” he concluded.