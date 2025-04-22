Uzodimma to Ebuka Obi: If you need more land, we’ll provide it

…Commissions Orphanage and Old People’s Home

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has assured the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach of the state government’s readiness to allocate additional land for future developmental projects.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Zion Seraphic Orphanage and Old People’s Home, established by the ministry at Mgbirichi in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

Commending the Spiritual Director of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, Uzodimma praised him for “thinking home” and bringing meaningful development to the state.

According to the governor, Obi’s decision to expand the ministry’s operations in Imo has placed the state on a path to greater global recognition—a vision he said he had foreseen when initially allocating land for the ministry.

Uzodimma also pledged continued support in terms of security, logistics, and other resources to ensure the success of the ministry’s operations.

“What we saw in Lagos will be child’s play compared to what is coming to Imo. It’s not just about adoration—build factories, build schools—nursery, primary, secondary, and university. If you want more land, we will give you,” the governor declared.

In his remarks, Evangelist Ebuka Obi said the aim of the project was to care for orphans and the elderly, especially those without anyone to support them.

He invited the elderly with no caregivers to take advantage of the facility, which offers free accommodation and care. He also revealed plans to replicate similar projects across other states in the South East.

Obi appreciated Governor Uzodimma for his support and noted the improvement in security under his administration.