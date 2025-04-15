UTME: No candidate’ll sit for examination outside state of registration – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured that no candidate would sit for the board’s examination outside their state of registration.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Public Communication Advisor, JAMB, gave the assurance in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Benjamin explained that some candidates, who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) outside their state of registration and residence, were sent to the available mock centres closer to their areas.

He said this was because not all the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres were available to conduct the mock examination, adding that however, all registered centres would be available for the main exercise.

“If centres for mock in Abuja are filled up and there were available centres in Nassarawa State, candidates will be sent there.

According to him, this is not likely to happen in the main examination because there will be more centres conducting the main examination and so, no candidate will be sent outside their state of residence.

He also explained that early registration of the UTME also determined how close a candidates’ centre would be to him or her, adding that once a closer centre was already filled up, the candidate may be assigned any available centre within the state.

Benjamin had earlier in a statement on Sunday, said that the board acknowledged the delays and other challenges experienced by some candidates during the examination and regrets any inconvenience caused.

The challenges, the spokesperson had said, were anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME.

“The mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME, allowing the board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.

“Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination.

“JAMB urges all candidates to continue making the necessary sacrifices to ensure a better examination experience that effectively serves their interests,” he said.

The 2025 UTME is scheduled to begin on April 25