UTME begins at CBT centres in FCT, others

File image.

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, has begun at various Computer-Based Test, CBT, centres in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and other states of the federation.

Read Also: 2025 UTME: JAMB releases mock results

More than two million candidates would be writing the examination nationwide.

The examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, is expected to come to an end on May 5.

At the Sascon International School CBT centre, candidates reported a smooth and hitch-free experience.

Students narrate experience

One of the candidates at the centre, Emmanuel Ezegwu, said that the exam was easier than the previous years.

“This centre is better. I wrote this exam last year but I can tell you that the experience this year is commendable. There are no issues as far as I am concerned with this exam,” he said.

Another candidate, Vitoria Bilala, an 18-year-old candidate and first-timer to write JAMB, described the experience as good, despite feeling a little nervous while writing the exam.

“I quite commend the way they organise the exam because there were little or no hitches in this centre.

“At first, I was having technical problem but immediately I called on the supervisor, it was resolved. I felt nervous being my first time of writing this exam,” she said.

The centre supervisor, Emmanuel Adaji, stated that out of 200 candidates slated for the exam, only 11 were absent.

Speaking on the candidates’ lateness to the centre that resulted to rescheduling of their exam, Adaji advised candidates to arrive early.

He advised candidates coming from neighbouring state to make arrangements to come earlier than the day scheduled for their exams and stay overnight if necessary.

He lauded the synergy between the centre’s management and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, officers, for maintaining security and orderliness at the centre.

At Christ Academy International School, Gwagwalada, the examination was going on well without any hindrance.

Abdulrahman Salihu, a candidate, who was among the first batch slated for 6:30 a.m., said the exam was okay, including very good functional computer systems.

Another candidate, Charity Danjuma, also corroborated Salihu’s statement, stating that she did not experience any technical issues with the computer system.

Danjuma, who expressed optimism that she would gain admission with this year’s exam, said that she had written UTME for the fourth time.

Stephanie Okwori, a candidate at Future Gate Academy, Ado in Nasarawa State, described the exam as “stress-free,” commending the officials for rendering assistance, as well as providing a conducive environment.

Okwori noted that the questions were manageable, allowing her to finish within the allotted time.

Joseph Joshua, another candidate at Future Gate Academy, shared a similar experience.

“The biometric verification started by 6:30 a.m., which gave me enough time to settle in before the exam,” he said.

Joshua also commended the calm atmosphere and professional conduct of the invigilators, expressing optimism about his performance.

However, Clara Ajayi, a candidate at Bingham University’s exam centre, reported a minor delay in seating arrangements.

“The facilities and management were efficient, but the officials took some time organising us before we entered,” she said.

Ajayi confirmed that in spite the challenges, the exam itself proceeded without hitches. The exams will be held in three sessions daily.

Vanguard News