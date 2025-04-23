Use this second chance to serve the masses, HURMA tells Obasa

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly took another dramatic turn on Monday as reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa unilaterally changed the counsel representing the Assembly in court, a move that sparked outrage among the 35 lawmakers who had previously impeached him.

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), a mass-based human rights and anti-corruption body, has called on the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, to redirect his leadership approach toward ensuring better participatory representation for the poor and marginalized citizens of Lagos State.

In a congratulatory letter titled “A Congratulatory Note on Recent Court Ruling Against Your Impeachment and Request to Reforge Lagos Assembly for True People Representation,” HURMA urged Obasa to use his second chance in office to prioritize the welfare of the masses. The letter, signed by the Executive Director of HURMA, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, commended the recent court ruling that overturned his impeachment.

The letter reads in part: “Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Ikeja High Court ruled that your right to a fair hearing was breached in all allegations leveled against you. The court further declared that the purported sitting on January 13 wasn’t properly constituted and that the removal of the principal officers wasn’t in line with Section 92(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, as you were not present at the sitting to defend yourself. This suggests that the action of the lawmakers on January 13 was more of a coup.”

HURMA emphasized that Obasa’s reinstatement is a decision that cannot be reversed, noting that it reflects the will of the Almighty. However, the group also advised the Speaker to reflect on the events leading up to his impeachment and reinstatement to learn from the past and plan for a better future.

“It is clear that not many people were comfortable with your leadership style of governance, and this discomfort extended beyond the elected representatives at the Lagos State House of Assembly. We observed mixed reactions from the public upon the announcement of your removal,” HURMA noted.

The organization urged Obasa to see the political turmoil as part of the normal democratic process and move forward with a focus on serving the people. “We encourage you to use this opportunity for the benefit of the poor and suffering Lagosians, rather than seeking revenge. It is vital to prioritize the welfare of the masses,” the letter stated.

HURMA also condemned the actions of the lawmakers who participated in the impeachment process, asserting that they did not act in the interest of the people they were elected to represent but rather for personal political gain. The group reiterated its commitment to supporting any action that would promote genuine democratic inclusivity for the benefit of Lagos’ underserved communities.

“HURMA pledges its full support for any efforts from the Speaker’s office that aim to foster inclusivity and represent the interests of the poor masses,” the letter concluded.