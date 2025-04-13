USAID Exit: UNDP praises Nigeria’s $200m healthcare funding

…as Deputy Speaker, Kalu Seeks Partnership on Constitution Review, Gender Bills, Others

The United Nations’ Assistant Secretary General, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, has commended Nigeria’s government and the National Assembly for voting $200 million for healthcare in Nigeria.

The commendation followed the withdrawal of funding assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Speaking at a meeting in Lagos on Friday with a delegation of the House of Representatives led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Eziakonwa, who is also the African Regional Director for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said Nigeria’s action sets a precedent on the continent.

By filling the funding gap, Eziakonwa said that Nigeria has demonstrated leadership in looking inward to improve the lives of its people rather than relying solely on foreign donors.

She said: “When in New York, I got the news that when USAID withdrew funding from Nigeria, where it is funding a lot in the health sector, the Assembly sat down and voted 200 million dollars to fill the gap. I felt proud as a Nigerian, because that’s what makes of governance. You can’t outsource the health of the population, that’s going to secure the future.

“So, while other countries were in panic, New York Times was carrying headlines of people dying because of the withdrawal and Nigeria was saying we got this. I felt that’s leadership.

“So, I say to National Assembly, kudos. That’s Nigeria leading by example because every country in Africa should follow suit and say our people’s lives matter. This is a priority for us. It’s our responsibility to not let our people die”.

In response to the Deputy Speaker’s request for a strategic partnership, particularly on ongoing constitutional reforms, gender bills, seat reservation, and political inclusion, Eziakonwa who was accompanied to the meeting by the Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah affirmed the UNDP’s support.

She highlighted the importance of gender equality, especially in times of global challenges.

Recall that a bill seeking seat reservation for women in parliament to increase their participation in governance sponsored by the Deputy Speaker is before the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

“This is the first time I’m being sought out by the leadership of the National Assembly. It speaks volumes, the length and breath of your vision for the Assembly and what it stands for. Everything you’ve said so far has been music to my ears, starting from your journey to bring more women into political leadership. What you’re championing is close to my heart and close to UNDP’s heart. I want to congratulate you for being a He for She.

“As a Nigerian woman I feel embarrassed when I look at the composition of women in our political landscape compared to the rest of Africa.

“I always say to myself Nigeria should know better, with our population, it’s delusional to think you can make progress in the absence of these women in decision making and leadership.

“Every country on this African continent, needs to take in the urgency of the times, and If you’re pushing for gender equality and empowerment, you should do so in the lens of the needs for countries to weather the shock the world is facing.

“The countries that will be able to survive this are those that take gender equality seriously. What we are facing, men alone cannot handle it. We need men and women in the room, bringing both perspectives to the table. UNDP is already there with an initiative I think is going to make a big difference.

“As the Deputy Speaker, I urge that you move your members to understand the fundamental importance of AI to the future of development. To vote for some investments in this technology at all levels including in our schools.

“We are fully aligned and I’m encouraged by what you’re already doing; these initiatives by you and the Speaker. And we are looking forward to some major announcements on the women reservation bill. We are looking forward to accompanying you on all fronts including showcasing your successes globally”, Eziakonwa assured.

The Deputy Speaker, Kalu, had earlier in his presentation emphasized the progress made in the constitutional review process and areas for collaboration with the UNDP which included advancing women’s participation in politics and governance, peacebuilding, capacity development, and civic education.

He also commended the UNDP for their invaluable contributions to sustainable development across various sectors of Nigeria, Africa and the world in general, while also applauding the outstanding work of Eziakonwa, who he described as an exemplary Nigerian making global impacts.

He said: “Nigeria’s democracy cannot achieve its full potential without deliberate efforts to ensure equitable participation by women, youth, and marginalized groups in governance.

“The House of Representatives recognizes that women remain grossly underrepresented at all governance levels, despite their critical role in nation-building.

“The ongoing constitutional review process offers a unique opportunity to dismantle structural barriers that limit women’s participation.

“Through our Constitution Review Committees, the National Assembly is considering progressive amendments to promote gender equity, including expanding women’s representation in both appointed and elected positions; instituting quotas in legislative seats at the federal and state levels; eliminating biased clauses in the Constitution and electoral laws; building robust, gender-responsive frameworks for inclusive governance.

“We welcome UNDP’s continuous technical assistance, advisory support, and comparative insights from countries that have effectively implemented constitutional gender reforms.

“There is a clear need to jointly strengthen advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and capacity building for legislators, political parties, and women leaders.

“We request UNDP partner with our Constitution Review Committee on the upcoming Summit on Security Architecture, which will include a study tour to relevant countries to integrate international best practices into our reform agenda.

“We also request UNDP’s support for an intervention project tailored to the South East. This project would adapt UNDP’s integrated community peacebuilding and recovery approach—previously applied in the North-East—to promote social stability and security, addressing the region’s unique post-conflict challenges”, Kalu said.