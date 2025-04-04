US tariffs: My policies ‘ll never change – Trump tells investors

President Donald Trump reaffirmed Friday that “my policies will never change,” defending his tariff strategy despite plunging U.S. stock markets.

“To the many investors coming into the united states and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before!!!”

On Wednesday, Trump imposed tariffs on major U.S. trading partners, triggering a market selloff and retaliation threats.

China announced a 34% tariff on U.S. imports starting April 10, with the EU expected to follow.

Trump lashed out at China’s response, writing, “China played it wrong, they panicked – the one thing they cannot afford to do!”

He has framed tariffs as a way to reset trade relations, claiming the U.S. has been “looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike.”

Despite historical failures of similar policies, Trump argues his tariffs will bring manufacturing jobs back.

The White House celebrated the tariff rollout as “Liberation Day” with a Rose Garden event.

But markets tanked, with the Dow dropping 1,700 points Thursday—its worst day since March 2020.

On Friday, Trump touted a strong March jobs report, calling it proof his policies were “already working.”

The U.S. added 228,000 jobs, though the data predates his tariff plan.

“Hang tough, we can’t lose!!!” he urged.

Vanguard News