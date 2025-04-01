Uromi: Opposition planning to instigate crisis — Edo APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has accused opposition parties of plotting to create chaos in the state in an attempt to make it ungovernable.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, APC Chairman Mr. Jarret Tenebe alleged that the opposition’s goal was to force President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Edo.

“It has come to our attention that the leadership of some major opposition parties, along with two others, has devised a reckless and dangerous plot to instigate crisis and destabilize Edo,” Tenebe stated.

According to him, the opposition’s objective is to falsely implicate the state government in various disruptions, thereby creating a narrative of instability to gain sympathy.

“Their sinister objective is clear: they want to force President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Edo because they lack confidence in securing victory at the Edo Election Petition Tribunal,” he said.

Tenebe further alleged that opposition parties had criticized Governor Monday Okpebholo for traveling to Kano State to condole with victims’ families, claiming this criticism exposed their involvement in the Uromi mayhem.

The APC Chairman announced plans to formally petition foreign missions, embassies, and international bodies to extradite individuals allegedly inciting public disorder.

“These individuals must be repatriated to Nigeria to face terrorism charges,” he declared.

Despite the alleged plots, Tenebe expressed confidence in APC’s victory at the tribunal, dismissing any attempts to derail the process.

“No amount of blackmail, intimidation, or desperate orchestration will stop our governor from emerging victorious at the tribunal on Wednesday,” he asserted.

He reaffirmed APC’s commitment to democracy, justice, and the rule of law, stating that the people of Edo had spoken, and their mandate would not be stolen through underhand tactics.

“Their antics will not weaken us; rather, they will make Edo stronger,” he concluded.