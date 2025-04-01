Uromi killings: Yoruba youth leaders condemn attack, warn against indiscriminate arrests

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Yoruba Nation Youth leaders have condemned the attack on suspected Fulani herdsmen in Edo State.

They also warned against the indiscriminate arrest of youths in the state.

A statement issued by the youth leaders and signed by Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa and Comrade Oyegunle Omotoyole expressed solidarity with Edo State.

According to them, any attack on Edo State signifies a broader conflict that affects the entire southwestern region in Nigeria.

“The actions taken against the Fulanis, resulting in the killings highlight the extreme polarization and depression felt by the people of Edo state, who are defending their communities against Fulani oppression.

“Their stance on Edo State’s struggle against the Fulani caliphate is seen as a demonstration of their commitment to protecting the rights and interests of ethnic nationalities in southern territory

“We, the Yoruba youth leaders, condemned the attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Edo State all the Yoruba land, and we urged the federal government to take decisive action to protect the state’s citizens.

“We expressed solidarity with Edo State in its struggle against the Fulani caliphate.

“Moving forward, collaborative efforts among youth leaders, community stakeholders, and government officials will be crucial in addressing these issues comprehensively and preventing further escalation of violence in the region.

“We emphasize the need for unity and cooperation among ethnic nationalities to address common challenges and promote peace and development in southern territory.

“We have been vocal advocates for Yoruba self-determination and have opposed attempts to impose Sharia law in the South-West region.

“Since all this while when Fulani has been killing our people in the southwest, what did anyone in government do or say about it? Absolutely nothing.

“These Fulani people are killing, raping, kidnapping our people and destroying their farms without anything to deal effective with it.

“All the Youths in South West are battle ready for them, we don’t want Fulani in our land anymore.

The youths noted that unless urgent steps are taken to halt the continuous killings, displacements, and plundering of communities in the Southern territory by suspected Fulani herdsmen, a bloody Fulani oppression would continue unabated.

They said there is an urgent need for unity of purpose at the boundaries of the Southern territory against the atrocious crimes being perpetrated by herdsmen in the region.

“There is a need to tighten our borders in the Southern territory in order to curb the influx of these Fulani marauders.

“The federal government should stop treating Fulani herdsmen-killers with kid gloves; they are also terrorists.

“We cannot understand how we could live in a country and people come in to invade others.

“They go about it freely, and there is no sanction against them. The level of impunity exhibited by the herdsmen is very worrisome,” the statement said.

The youths, who asked the alleged Fulani killers to vacate the South West region, said that they would no longer fold their arms and watch their people get killed and kidnapped by Fulani marauders.

They equally kicked against the plan to introduce Sharia Court in Oyo State.

While warning the state governor, Seyi Makinde, not to allow the introduction of Sharia Court in the state, they said that it’s an evil seed.