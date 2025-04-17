Uromi killings: Stop going to south to hunt, Kano lawmaker tells northern hunters

Kabiru Alhassan Rurum

By Bashir Bello

A House of Representatives member representing Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya Federal constituency, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, has appealed to hunters in his constituency to stop hunting from north to south.

This was because, as he said, the practice is old-fashioned. Hence, the a need to stop the movement, especially in the face of the growing insecurity experienced in the country.

Rurum made the call when he visited Torankawa in the Bunkure Local Government area of Kano State to pay a condolence visit to the families of victims killed in Uromi, Esan East Local Government area of Edo State.

He said they are not relenting in their efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastard act don’t go scot-free.

According to him, “I want to use this opportunity to call on our brothers, especially the hunters. Things have changed today; they are not like before.

“In this age, you cannot carry weapons like guns and cutlasses and go to the south in the name of hunting. Things have changed.

“Our people need to stop these practices and reason with the current situation at hand. Things have really degenerated.

“Is like you living in this community, to see some southern tribe wielding dangerous weapons coming around, they don’t speak your language, and you don’t speak theirs; what would be your reaction?

“In like manner, you can’t be wielding dangerous weapons in southern communities where you don’t speak their language, and they don’t speak yours in the name of hunting.

“Things have changed in this country; it is not like it used to be. So, we are hereby calling on them to stop this practice.

“We are going to meet with the various hunters associations in the state to ensure that these practices are stopped.

“We should learn to adapt to changes as they come. This hunting practice must not continue. You go out in the name of hunting and come back without even a rat.

“We hereby call on you people to please stop this practice and ensure that you desist from it. Sit down and reason and bring out a more friendly practice. We will meet with leaders of hunters association to ensure the practice is stopped,” he stated.

He further promised jointly with his counterpart in the Senate, Senator Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), to raise a motion on the floor of the house on the Uromi killings to ensure that justice is served for the victims.

However, the House of Representatives member donated N5 million to the victims’ families and promised to build a school in the community dedicated to the victims and their orphans.

