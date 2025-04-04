Uromi Killings: NNPP urges Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence

NNPP Logo

By Adeola Badru

The Southwest chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations, to embrace peaceful co-existence in light of the recent tragic events in Uromi, Edo State.

The statement followed the brutal killing of 16 Kano travellers, who were reportedly hunters, by a local vigilante group.

A chieftain of the party, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, condemned the killings, emphasizing that jungle justice is not in the interest of any civilized nation.

In a statement, Ajadi expressed sorrow over the killings and called for unity among Nigerians, urging people to view each other as brothers and sisters, reinforcing the message of the national anthem, which spoke on the importance of brotherhood despite Nigeria’s diverse backgrounds.

Describing the incident as deeply regrettable and uncalled for, particularly at a crucial time in Nigeria’s history, he expressed his condolences to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and the people of Kano over the tragic loss.

He warned against individuals taking the law into their own hands, advising that any suspicions of criminal activity should be reported to law enforcement agencies.

Ajadi stated, “I commiserate with the Kano State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Yusuf, and the people of Kano State on the death of these 16 northern hunters who were brutally murdered in Uromi while on their way to Kano for Eid-el-Fitr.”

“This incident is regrettable and uncalled for. We cannot do anything for the dead except to pray for the repose of their souls. May the Almighty Allah grant them Aljannah firdau.”

“I urge Nigerians to live as one, irrespective of tribe or religion. Our national anthem emphasizes unity, and we must uphold its message: ‘Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.’ Such actions are condemnable, and we should take solace in the government’s commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Ajadi, however, lauded Governor Yusuf for his efforts to prevent any potential reprisal attacks, adding, “God will console you and the people of Kano. We pray we will not witness such sad events again in our land.”

Vanguard News