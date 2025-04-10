Uromi Killings: Kano State committee departs for Edo on peace-building mission

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

Kano – A high-powered committee, constituted by Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, to investigate the recent killings in Uromi, Edo State, has departed for a fact-finding and peace-building mission. The committee, led by Kano’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, left Kano on Thursday for Edo State.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Shuaibu, the committee is made up of prominent figures, including the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Mohammad Isa Umar, Commissioners for Religious Affairs, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Special Duties and Women Affairs, and the Chairman of Bunkure Local Government Area, among other key officials.

The committee was established following national outrage over the violent attacks in Uromi, which resulted in multiple fatalities and displaced many residents, including Kano State indigenes.

At the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport before departure, Deputy Governor Gwarzo reaffirmed the committee’s mission to foster justice, peace, and reconciliation. “Our mandate is clear — to investigate, consult, and recommend sustainable solutions. This is not just a fact-finding mission, but a peace-building initiative aimed at restoring confidence and preventing further violence,” he said.

The tragic incident, which took place last month, saw 16 northern hunters, mostly from Kano, mistakenly attacked by a mob while traveling through Uromi in Esan East Local Government Area of Edo State. The hunters were wrongly identified as kidnappers.

During their week-long stay in Edo State, the committee is expected to meet with the Edo State Governor, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations. This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Northern Governors Forum to show solidarity, promote national unity, and proactively address rising insecurity across the country.

Further updates on the committee’s progress in Edo State will be provided as they continue their engagement.