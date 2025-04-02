Uromi killings: Esan Descendants assembly urges security reforms, demands Justice

Uromi killings: Conference of State Legislatures wants perpetrators brought to book

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Esan Descendants Assembly (EDA) worldwide has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the recent killing of suspected kidnappers who are being claimed to be hunters but called for security reforms and justice for the victims.

In a statement issued by EDA Chairman, Prof. Godwin. Okogun, and General Secretary, Saintmoses Eromosele, the group condemned the killings describing the horror as a stain on the conscience of Esanland.

The EDA extended heartfelt apologies to the families of the victims. “Our apology is not out of mere politeness but from the anguish of shared humanity. No man deserves to be judged by fire. No mother should be handed her child’s ashes.”

Beyond condemnation, the Assembly highlighted the worsening security situation in Uromi and its environs, warning that residents now live in perpetual fear amid rampant kidnappings, lawlessness, and government inaction.

“For several planting seasons—especially in recent years—Uromi and neighboring towns have groaned under the weight of unchecked criminality: kidnappers striking day and night, rapists and bandits violating homes and farmlands, killers roaming freely through markets.

“To the families of the slain, to the communities from which they came, to the states that raised them, and to the nation whose conscience has been wounded, we offer our deepest sorrow. We do not apologise from politeness, but from the pain of brotherhood. No man deserves to be judged by fire. No mother should receive her child in ashes.

“But in mourning, we plead not to be driven to desperation and despair. We must let the nation know that the people of Uromi now live under siege with daily incidents of kidnapping, uncertainties and hopelessness having none to trust, but we must not resort to self help and acts of barbarism. For many planting seasons now, especially in the past couple of years, Uromi and her sister towns have groaned under the weight of evil: kidnappers striking by night and day, rapists and raiders invading homes and farmlands, killers walking boldly through markets and farmlands. And as our people cried, the silence of those meant to protect us sounds louder than the thunder of approaching war. We had hoped on the commissioning of the Esan Mobile Police squadron barracks for months unending.

“We mourn the dead born out of desperation even as we grieve in our pain of insecurity and daily torture. We are a people abandoned by those sworn to protect us, we must be resolute and not lose our way. Truly justice has been distant but revenge is not an option. The madness that descended upon Uromi may not be a mystery, it is the child of long neglect. May such distardy act not rise again. Let God cleanse our land and repose the souls of our innocent brethren. We mourn.”