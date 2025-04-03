Uromi killings: Edo, Kano leaders have brokered peace – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday that the political leadership of Edo State and Kano State whose citizens were affected in the recent killings in Uromi have settled the issue.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, who stated this said, “The political leadership of both Edo State and Kano State have taken action plan on the matter. You are aware that the political leadership of Edo State visited that of Kano State over the issue and families of the victims.

“So at the political level, everything has been resolved. I don’t think there is going to be any issue. Anybody or group causing apprehension or threats, if security agencies are aware, will be investigated.

Also, the DHQ has said that incidents of herdsmen attacks and killings recorded in several parts of the country including FCT, Enugu, Benue, Ondo, Zamfara and Cross Rivers States among others, are not signs that the military has taken its foot off the pedal. Rather, the DHQ insisted that troops are relentless in the battle against violent herdsmen and terrorists, noting that in ongoing operations, troops are neutralising them and their leaders.

Major General Kangye was responding to questions about how herdsmen seemed to be having a field day attacking and killing Nigerians without military action.

He said, “The military has not abandoned the war against violent herdsmen, terrorists and bandits. We have neutralised many of them and we are continuing the onslaught to get rid of them and their leaders.”

Kangye said recent speculations making the rounds that the Republic of Niger has pulled out from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) remained speculative noting, “MNJTF was established by countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission to tackle the myriads of cross border movement of terrorists and other criminals because what happens in one country affects the others.

“But if by chance, any of the countries pull out for any reason, it will have implications for others because the synergy of efforts will no longer be there. So efforts must be sustained to make sure this synergy is sustained in the Lake Chad Basin Commission countries.”