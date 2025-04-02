Uromi Killings: DSP Barau donates N16m to families of victims, reassures of justice

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Bashir Bello

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has donated N16 million to families of the 16 travellers who were killed in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Deputy President of the Senate met the families of the victims, who hailed from Bunkure, Kibiya, Rano and Garko LGAs, at the At-Taqwa Mosque in the Sabon Fegi area of the Bunkure LGA.

Senator Barau was joined by the Minister of State of Housing and Urban Development, Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, and other dignitaries.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashir, said Senator Barau announced the donation of N1m to each of the families of the 16 deceased hunters, totalling N16m while reassuring them that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

The Deputy President of the Senate said he would sponsor a motion on the matter when the Senate resumes later this month.

“I’m here to sympathise with you over the tragic incident that led to the death of 16 of our brothers last Thursday. May Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus and quicken the recovery of those injured.

“I was worried when the incident happened. I had to call the state governor, security agencies and all stakeholders involved. They swung into action, and so far apart from the 14 people who have been arrested, two more suspects have been nabbed. The state governor, who visited my house in Abuja, has assured me that the state government will support you.

” We will not take it lightly. We will ensure that the culprits are brought to book and face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the families, the Chief Imam of the area, Sheikh Zainul Abidina Auwal, thanked Senator Barau for his efforts in ensuring justice and described him as the leader needed for the country’s development.

In a related development, the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC and Human Rights Civil Society Organizations in Kano State called on the government to curtail the rise in unregulated vigilante groups to ensure that the persons who are supposed to uphold the law don’t take laws into their hands.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, the Coordinator of NHRC, Kano Office, Shehu Abdullahi, said, “The government must take action to prevent the rise of unregulated vigilante groups. This can be achieved by improving law enforcement practices, increasing community policing, and ensuring that security forces are adequately trained to prevent the abuse of power. The government should also ensure that vigilante groups operate within the bounds of the law, and their actions are regulated to avoid such tragic events in the future.”

He further demanded additional support beyond compensation for the families of the victims, saying, “we really appreciate and commend the pronouncement of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Edo state of compensating the families of the victims, but Restorative justice requires a focus on the needs and rights of the victims, it has to go extra length of providing adequate support, including legal, medical, psychological and educational assistance to the families of the victims more especially vulnerable group of women and children. This support will help them heal from the trauma and loss they have suffered, and contribute to restoring their faith in the justice system,” Abdullahi stated.

Vanguard News