Uromi killings: CSO urges FG to address rising wave of violence, insecurity

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, under the aegis of the Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, has urged the Federal Government to take concrete steps to address the rising wave of violence and insecurity across the country.

The group has also condemned the recent murder of 16 persons in Uromi, Edo State and called on the government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the killings, identify and prosecute the perpetrators and provide adequate compensation and support to the families of the victims.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director-General of CSCHEI, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, frowned at the indiscriminate carrying of arms by non-state actors and advised the government to ensure that only those licensed to carry arms do so.

The statement partly read: “We, the Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, are deeply shocked and saddened by the gruesome killing of 16 Nigerians in Edo State. This senseless act of violence and jungle justice left us all in a state of mourning.

“We commiserate with the victims families, the people of Kano State, and the entire Nigerian nation. No one deserves to lose their life in such a brutal manner. We pray that the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“As civil society organizations, we condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms possible. We demand that the relevant authorities take immediate and decisive action to investigate this incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.”

The group called on the Edo state government, the Nigeria Police Force, and other law enforcement agencies to “conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the killings, identify and prosecute the perpetrators and provide adequate compensation and support to the families of the victims.

“We also urge the Federal Government to take concrete steps to address the rising wave of violence and insecurity across the country. Enough is enough.

Both the Federal and State Governments must ensure that only those licensed to carry arms do so.

“As we mourn the loss of innocent lives, we must also demand justice and accountability. We will continue to advocate for the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or geographical location.”

