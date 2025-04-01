Uromi killings: Conference of State Legislatures wants perpetrators brought to book

By Adeola Badru



The Conference of State Legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN) has condemned the horrific lynching of 16 travellers from the northern part of the country, who were tragically killed by a mob in Uromi, Edo State, on March 28, 2025, after being falsely accused of possessing local firearms.



A statement issued by the chairman of the conference and speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday noted that the actions of the vigilante group responsible for the atrocity are both barbaric and indefensible.



The conference decried the mob violence as a severe violation of human rights and a significant threat to peace and security.



“Extrajudicial killings erode the rule of law and undermine the foundational values of our society. While we commend the swift response of the Edo State government and security agencies, we urge them to intensify efforts to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for this heinous act in accordance with the law,” said the Chairman of CSSLN.



Additionally, the Conference called for rigorous oversight of community policing structures established by state governments.



“It is vital that these local security operatives function with professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the rule of law.”



“Effective oversight will help maintain the integrity of these initiatives and prevent them from becoming tools of injustice.”



“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. We extend our deepest condolences during this time of sorrow and stand in solidarity with them in their loss,” Adebo commiserated.