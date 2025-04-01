Uromi killings aimed at casting bad light on my govt — Gov Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, in this interview, addresses key governance issues including security, economy, agriculture, education, and infrastructural development. He also speaks on his decision to fix federal roads in the state, noting that he is in a hurry to execute his campaign promises. He says kidnappers are also now on the run, while cult-related killings have almost become history. Excerpts:

By Omeiza Ajayi

You are aware of the recent unfortunate incident in Uromi where some persons purported to be members of a vigilance team, took the laws into their hands and murdered some people who were traveling home for the festivities.

It was a very distressing incident which tended to cast a blight on what we are doing in security.

I visited the area and also spoke with my brother-Governors of Kano and Katsina states and before then, we had even apprehended 14 persons who are currently under interrogation and appropriate actions will be taken.

In Edo state, there is no room for savagery. There is no room for jungle justice and or mob attacks. We will never condone such behaviours. I won’t want to talk more on that so as not to jeopardize security investigations.

We have reorganized the Security Corps of the State. As soon as I came in, I purchased security vehicles equipped with modern gadgets. The challenges in the area of security you see in Edo State are being addressed. I have also signed some bills into law to strengthen the security of our State. Kidnappers and cultists are on the run. When we took over government, cultism was a common thing in Edo State. We have addressed that now. Other security challenges we face will be addressed soon, I assure you.

We have seen you embark on several road projects. What is the motivation?

Before I came in, the State was totally cut off due to bad roads, and my administration would not allow that to continue. We have no time to waste as we turn Edo into a construction site and are ready to partner with reputable organizations. We promised our people that we would fix and construct the roads. Edo people should expect good things to happen. We will fix our roads and ensure that our people enjoy the dividends of democracy. The failed portion at Upper Mission Extension Road was terrible when we took over. My administration is determined to solve the problem and put smiles on the faces of Edo people. When I took over, President Tinubu was not happy with the way Edo State was going. But you can see that we are already working as he will join us to fix Edo State and that we must surely accomplish.

The Ramat flyover, for instance, will transform the economy and social fortunes of our capital city and indeed Edo state. Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin City and other parts of the country. This is the first fly-over we are constructing, and we are going to construct more. There will be one by Dawson Road junction and another one by Sapele Road/Adesuwa Road junction. Ramat Park Fly-Over will provide a new lease of life for motorists in Benin city and communities along these two corridors; the Benin-Auchi expressway and the Benin-Asaba expressway. We have instructed the contractor to work day and night to ensure the road is completed on time. My job is not to sit in the office. I promised Edo people practical and good governance, and sitting in the office will not allow me to achieve that. So, I have to monitor every project embarked on by this administration to ensure quality of work and also ensure the work is delivered on time and to specification. I am elected to work and must work for Edo people. The reason why Edo people elected me as governor is to work for them, and that is exactly what I am doing for them by the grace of God Almighty.

You also seem to be working on federal roads in the state…(cuts in)

We are working to fix the failed portions of federal roads. We have fixed Obadan Junction, Benin-Auchi road. This road is a gateway between the South East and Northern part of the country. This is a Federal road in Edo State, and it does not really matter. People from Edo State, Eastern, and Northern parts of the country use this road. Doing this road (Obadan junction) will boost the credibility of our party and the government of the All Progressives Congress APC. Nothing is wrong in fixing this road for Edo people. I am very honoured and very happy seeing the remedial works on the Benin/Ekpoma/Auchi Express Way. The President promised to fix this road and now has matched words with actions, and Edo people and Nigerians in general are happy with the development of this road, which is now passable. You can see what my administration has done in terms of fixing federal roads in the State.

Initially, the road was not passable as several accidents were recorded on the Benin-Iruekpen federal road, both small and big vehicles, and lives were lost as well. Once upon a time, we had a government in Edo State that was used to placing signboards across all federal roads with the inscription ‘this is a federal road, bear with us’. But today, we know Edo people used these roads and it is now Edo roads and by the grace of God, we will continue to move forward to see that our people enjoy good roads across the State. For me, working for my people is the only thing that can give Edo people happiness and joy. Reducing the time of travel along this road is our achievement. A journey that will take up to four hours is now 45 minutes.

Your predecessor had EdoBest education initiative. What are you doing in that sector?

Do you remember when we went to one abandoned Ebomisi Secondary School in Ugbogiobo Ovia North East Local Government Area during my campaigns? I had imagined that the former governor would have rebuilt the school, but nothing happened there. For me, this was not acceptable. The situation of Edo schools is terrible, and children attend these so-called EdoBest schools. For me, this is not acceptable. My administration will fix these schools. My administration will correct the wrongs, make and change the narratives of our schools in Edo State. Our job is to make Edo people happy and our children educated in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Education is the bedrock of development. For instance, take a look at Ambrose Alli University (AAU). It holds a special place in Edo State as the institution has produced the finest minds in Nigeria, and it is our responsibility to restore its lost glory and ensure its continuous existence. One of the first steps my administration took in restoring the lost glory of the institution was to increase the monthly subvention from N41 million to N500 million. This is a bold step that reflects our commitment to the revival of AAU and also introduced special intervention to accelerate infrastructural development, ensuring that students and staff have the needed resources to thrive. You can see the massive work ongoing across schools in Edo State. I have visited several schools and you can see for yourself the massive renovations, reconstructions and remodeling of the schools. Edo people are happy. We will continue to do more for the benefit of our people. By the time we will be one or two years in office, Edo State and its people would have experienced a lot of transformation across the State in the education and other sectors. When I was campaigning, I told Edo people that I would declare a state of emergency in our schools across the State and I have done that.

The last Yuletide, there were no reports of cult-related killings. What is your security blueprint like?

As a government, our responsibility is to provide the people of the State with security. During my campaigns, I placed security above all, and it is an area of focus and priority for my administration because it is important. The issue of cultism dominated the discussions, and the rate of cultism is not acceptable. The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo State. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this. We have ordered the security agencies to collaborate and ensure Edo is safe for all, but not safe for criminals. We charge them to smoke criminals out of the State wherever they are hiding and ensure the State is safe for all.

Okay, can you give us an insight into other areas that you have made positive inroads?

We are ready to provide an enabling environment for businesses in the State to thrive. We urge investors to bring more investments to the State. My agenda is to develop Edo State and make it a better place than we met it. Key decisions have been taken, and more good decisions will still be taken to improve the lives of Edo people. We shall begin to provide interests-free loans to Edo traders. Our traders are the backbone of our economy, and we must support them with the capital to help boost their businesses and improve the State’s economy. The interests-free loans will help empower our traders, enhance growth, development, and stability, and improve the livelihoods of the people.

Healthcare

There are challenges in the health sector, and we need to face the challenges head on and ensure a vibrant, efficient, and effective healthcare sector in Edo State. We need to work hard, face the challenges, and move the Ministry of Health forward. Moving the healthcare sector forward is a challenge we must face and ensure our people receive quality healthcare services.

With hard work, commitment and dedication, my administration will deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people in the area of healthcare. After inspecting the facilities at Stella Obasanjo Hospital, it is clear that nothing was done there by the Obaseki led administration. They just painted the building and put air conditioners to deceive the people to think the building is completed. Construction work was ongoing when former Governor Godwin Obaseki commissioned the Stella Obasanjo Hospital building. This is unacceptable. It is unfair. It is cheating.

Tourism

I visited the water fountain built by Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, but abandoned by the previous administration of Godwin Obaseki. I remember when Oshiomole was governor, how beautiful that place was. We want to clean up that place so that people can go there for site seeing and relaxation. The place had been abandoned for some time now. My administration wants to revive it so that Edo people can go there with their families to have a nice time during weekends and holidays.

Culture

I am working closely with the traditional rulers to bring peace to Edo State. We have started righting the wrongs of the immediate past administration, and if you listened to news recently, we restored the statutory rights of the Oba of Benin Kingdom.

Good Governance

It is obvious that my administration is set to make a huge difference in governance, which was my campaign promise to the good people of Edo State. We want to take up this challenge very responsibly because things can not remain the way they are. My administration is determined to raise the bar of good governance, infrastructural development, and social services for our citizens. Our governance is practical as well as our projects. It is what everybody can see, and we will continue to do more for Edo people with more projects that will benefit Edo people and ensure that they feel and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

We have embarked on practical governance, doing what the people will see and benefit from. We will continue practical governance as my administration will continue to embrace people-oriented policies and programmes that will make life meaningful for Edo people.

Agriculture

There are plans by my administration to revolutionize the agricultural sector through mechanized farming. We have started massive mechanized farming in Edo State. We are poised to ensure that food is available for all, even in these challenging times. Agriculture is vital to our State’s economy. Investing in mechanized farming, we will boost food production, create jobs, and ensure food security for our people. I want to thank the farmers at Iguoriakhi Farm Settlement because they have been farming before, but this time, we will farm together and produce food that will not only feed Edo State but also feed Nigeria. It is time for all of us to go back to the farm. Farming has become a very serious business, and together, we will produce the food and feed our people.

My administration will provide the people with equipment, fertilizers, and support with resources to farm and produce food for the nation. We will have farms across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

As an administration, we are focused on farming. I have been talking to the governor of Niger State. He has made a mark in agriculture, and my administration wants to follow his footsteps to develop Edo State through agricultural activities. Mr President has asked Nigerians to farm and the farm initiative for Edo State citizens is very important as my administration increased agricultural budget from about N5 billion to N70 billion to create the enabling environment for the people to go back to the farm. We have embarked on our drive to embrace agriculture, which will be used to grow and develop Edo economy. We have cleared large hectares of land and we are ready to clear more. We will clear about 3,000 hectares even as we have embarked on the first stage. We still have similar farm settlements in Edo Central and Edo North. We are ready to farm, and we are not going back in line with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is part of feeding the nation. We have keyed into the agenda. As far as Edo is concerned, it is back to the farm.

Vanguard News