Uromi 16: Okpebholo lauded over action to ensure justice

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Tuesday, hailed the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, over action to ensure justice in the killing of 16 northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Awual Rafsanjani, expressed confidence that Okpebholo’s swift reaction to the horrible and gruesome killing of the hunters by visiting the bereaved families in Kano State to offer his condolences, where he also assured them of his commitment to justice, which he had earlier suspended all vigilante groups in Edo State and the suspension of the Edo State Security Corps Commander, CP Friday Ibadin (Retd.), after it was revealed that the vigilante group responsible for the alleged killings and was operating illegally.

The CISLAC boss also commended the Governor for taking a firm stance on ensuring that all security organizations operate within legal frameworks, thus fostering an environment where citizens’ rights are upheld, therefore, he (Rafsanjani) said CISLAC strongly supports the governor’s actions, especially the disbanding of unregulated vigilante groups that pose a serious threat to public safety and the rule of law.

He said CISLAC also applauds Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families, emphasizing that the perpetrators will be apprehended and prosecuted.

The collaboration between the Edo and Kano State governments is also hailed as an exemplary model for other Nigerian leaders, showcasing the importance of unity, compassion, and decisive leadership during times of tragedy.

He said: “We commend the swift investigation by the Edo State government, which has already led to the arrest of 14 suspects, and we welcome the assurance from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure justice is served.

“This tragedy should serve as a reminder of the need for strong leadership and cross-regional solidarity.

“CISLAC acknowledges Governor Okpebholo’s efforts as a significant step in fostering peace and solidarity between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria, particularly at a time when such incidents can easily sow division.”

Meanwhile, CISLAC has commended the people of Edo State, especially, those in Uromi, who risked their lives to save some of the victims on that fateful day, as their brave actions reflect the values of empathy, courage, and unity that transcend ethnic and regional boundaries, which emphasized the collective spirit that binds Nigerians together.

Therefore, he said all levels of government should ensure that the welfare and protection of citizens are prioritized, and also ensure justice for victims of violence, and promote peaceful coexistence across Nigeria.

The organization urges the Edo State government to follow through on its commitment to dismantling unregistered security groups and to strengthen the legal framework for community security to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“CISLAC remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting transparency, accountability, and justice in Nigeria, and we stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this challenging time”, he added