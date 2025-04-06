Unlocking potential: Convergence of AI, New Era for insurance operators in Africa

By ADE ADESOKAN

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the insurance industry, a profound transformation is unfolding—one that balances cutting-edge technological innovation with the irreplaceable human touch. At the forefront of this revolution stands Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, demonstrating how strategic leadership can harmonise advanced technological capabilities with deep human expertise.

Undoubtedly, the insurance sector is experiencing a technological metamorphosis, with Artificial Intelligence, AI, emerging as a powerful catalyst for change. However, this digital wave brings with it a critical challenge: maintaining the personal connection that forms the bedrock of trust and customer relationships. It is within this nuanced context that Mr. Akinsola Ale, Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, is charting a visionary path.

Recognising that technology is a tool, not a replacement for human insight, Nigeria Re has launched a groundbreaking training initiative titled “Reinsurance Accounting System and Claims Handling”. This flagship programme was meticulously designed to elevate the professional capabilities of insurance operators, with further focus on critical areas such as accounting systems and claims management. The event which was recently organised in conjunction with GIC Re South Africa Limited, held in Lagos and attended by practitioners from 30 insurance companies and six broking firms.

The initiative was strategically scoped, initially targeting non-life insurance operators, with a complementary programme for life insurance practitioners scheduled for later in the year. This approach underscored the corporation’s commitment to comprehensive, sector-wide professional enhancement. Mr. Ale provided a compelling vision of technological integration that goes beyond mere implementation. “Our adoption of AI will revolutionize how we analyze data, manage claims, and assign tasks,” he informed us in a chat. “It’s a tool that guarantees clarity, precision and speed. Critically, this is part of our broader vision to drive innovation while maintaining the human touch.”

According to him, the corporation’s future AI strategy will be particularly noteworthy, with plans to develop a bespoke system tailored specifically to Africa’s unique market dynamics. This includes sophisticated capabilities to navigate complex variables such as fluctuating foreign exchange rates, demonstrating a nuanced understanding of local economic landscapes. Beyond technological innovation, Nigeria Re is fostering a collaborative ecosystem. The corporation still maintains a strategic relationship with Africa Re, transcending traditional competitive boundaries, despite being a competitor. This partnership extends to critical domains like claims reconciliation and professional training, emphasizing a collective commitment towards industry growth.

Mr. Jetho Jhamnani, Managing Director/CEO of GIC Re South Africa Limited, eloquently articulated the broader significance of such initiatives. “These training programmes are not just about individual skill development,” he noted, “but about aligning the entire industry with the highest standards of professional excellence.”

Mr. Varum Bhardwaj, Chief Operating Officer of GIC Re South Africa Limited, captured the essence of this approach: “We are equipping participants with tools and insights that enable prompt, efficient claims settlement. This is about raising the collective bar of excellence.” As the insurance landscape continues to transform, Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation offers a compelling blueprint for the future.

By seamlessly integrating technological innovation with profound human expertise, the corporation is not just adapting to change—it is actively shaping the future of the insurance industry. It’s worthy of note that in this era of rapid technological advancement, the most successful organisations will be those that recognise technology as an enabler, not a replacement for human skill, empathy and strategic thinking.

Adesokan, a public affairs commentator, wrote from Lagos