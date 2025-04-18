University of Ibadan raises concern over student egg donation trend

Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

By Sola Ogundipe

The authorities of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, in Oyo State, have raised concerns about the growing trend of the organised recruitment and participation of female students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria as egg donors for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

In an internal memorandum titled “Health Advisory on Egg Donation”, the Director of Health Services of the institution, Dr Aderonke B. Ajayi , warned that while egg donation offers a beacon of hope for couples struggling with infertility, exploiting it as a reliable source of income or a casual means of income had potential health and safety implications, including concerns about future fertility.

In the advisory dated April 15, 2025, Ajayi regretted the increasing trend, noting that it raises ethical and health concerns that warrant careful consideration by students, parents, educational institutions, and regulatory bodies.

While acknowledging the altruistic aspect of helping infertile couples, the director stated that the potential health risks and the lack of clarity on the long-term effects of egg donation practice necessitate a more informed and cautious approach.

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that there is a growing trend within the university community involving the participation and/or recruitment of female students as egg donors for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) by individuals, agents, or agencies.

“While egg donation has brought hope to many families struggling with infertility, it is important to note that it should not be considered a permanent source of income or an alternative ‘side hustle’.

“Egg donation involves the use of hormonal medications to stimulate the ovaries. This process carries several short-term risks, including abdominal pain, breast tenderness, bloating, mood swings, Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS), infection and bleeding, ovarian torsion, potential injury to the bladder, nearby blood vessels, and bowel and psychological distress.”

The advisory noted that reports from some donors suggest potential long-term health consequences, including loss of fertility.

“It is important to note that current research is still inconclusive regarding who is medically safe to donate, how many times donation can safely occur, and the ideal interval between donations.

Quoting expert recommendations, the advisory noted, “Do not donate more than three times in a year. Always choose a reputable clinic that adheres to established guidelines and prioritises donor safety.

“While current evidence does not conclusively link egg donation to an increased risk of cancer, the lack of extensive long-term studies means that potential risks cannot be entirely ruled out.

“We strongly advise all students to seek professional medical advice before considering egg donation. Your health and well-being are paramount, and decisions made today should not lead to regret in the near or distant future. Stay informed. Stay safe.”

Fertility experts generally point to significant benefits of egg donation for women facing specific fertility challenges, particularly younger women who have experienced premature ovarian insufficiency or depletion of their eggs.

The experts stress that egg donors are typically recruited through regulated, registered and reputable donor agencies that conduct thorough screening processes.

Such established channels, they maintain, ensure a level of oversight and adherence to ethical and medical standards, such as informed consent and regulated recruitment channels, with the focus on reimbursing legitimate expenses such as travel and medical check-ups rather than direct payment for eggs.

In the view of a prominent Abuja-based obstetrician and fertility expert, Dr John Ekeani, continuous education and awareness about egg donation remain critical.

“It is often advised that girls should not donate their eggs more than five times in their lifetime, so as not to have many offspring of the same genetic constitution in the country or in the world.

“It is often advised that women should not go beyond this number, as this restriction helps to protect them from being overly exposed to anaesthetic drugs, IVF medications and the side effects that follow.

“Another issue that comes up in egg donation is that the egg donors often use the number of eggs recruited per cycle to donate those eggs. During every cycle, every woman loses eggs.

“The concept of egg donation uses those lost eggs to be saved in an IVF egg donation cycle, so actually speaking, some people have termed egg donation as egg salvation, not egg loss. Egg donation does not cause you to lose your eggs in excess of the prescribed amount of times for donating eggs,” he noted.