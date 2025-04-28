United Nigeria Front criticizes economic policies, rising insecurity, calls for reforms to address challenges

Tinubu

The United Nigeria Front (UNF) has voiced strong concerns about the current state of the Nigerian economy and national security under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, calling for urgent reforms to address widespread challenges.

In a statement released on Monday by Dr. Ben Ugwu, National Leader of the United Nigeria Front, the group expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as the administration’s economic strategies, noting that many Nigerians are facing increased hardship, unemployment, and food insecurity. “Small businesses have struggled, foreign investment has slowed, and the average Nigerian continues to experience difficult economic conditions,” the statement said.

The UNF also pointed to the continuing security challenges in parts of the country, particularly in states such as Benue, Plateau, and Borno, where incidents of violence have persisted. The group urged the federal government to strengthen efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and communities nationwide.

Addressing issues of national unity, the UNF raised concerns about appointments to federal positions, encouraging a more balanced and inclusive approach that reflects Nigeria’s diversity and fosters greater national cohesion.

The statement further highlighted the rising trend of young Nigerians emigrating in search of better opportunities abroad, describing it as a troubling development that underscores the need for improved domestic prospects for youth and professionals.

The group also called attention to ongoing infrastructure and development challenges, noting the need for greater investment in basic amenities such as electricity, healthcare, clean water, and education. According to the UNF, “delivering on these areas is critical to improving the standard of living and inspiring hope among the citizenry.”

Concluding its statement, the United Nigeria Front emphasized its willingness to collaborate with individuals and groups committed to national development and economic revitalization. It called for a collective national effort to redirect the country toward stability, prosperity, and inclusive growth.