Umahi to Sanwo-Olu: Close waterways between Eko and Carter Bridges to prevent disasters

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed grave concerns about the structural integrity of Eko and Carter Bridges, urging the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and relevant authorities to immediately close the waterways between the two bridges to prevent a looming disaster.

Umahi’s call comes in response to the dangerous impact of ongoing dredging activities, which he believes threaten the stability of the bridges. His plea was made after inspecting ongoing repairs to the under decks and sub-structures of the Third Mainland Bridge, Eko Bridge, Carter Bridge, Iddo Bridge, and Independence Bridge over the weekend.

The minister revealed that a dredger’s capsized boat had caused significant damage to one of the piles of Eko Bridge, requiring urgent repair work. He further raised alarm over dredging activities near the Third Mainland Bridge, which directly violates a Federal Executive Council directive from four months ago that banned dredging within a 10-kilometer radius of all bridges across Nigeria.

Umahi stated, “The dredger hit the pier cap, causing the pier to tumble and sink.” The driver of the dredger has been arrested, and the federal government is expected to take swift action due to the extensive damage.

Umahi also noted illegal dredging activities occurring around Third Mainland Bridge, despite the ban. He expressed surprise that such activities continue and pledged efforts to install CCTV cameras on all bridges nationwide to monitor and curb illegal dredging and other criminal activities.

The minister also condemned the use of Carter Bridge as a parking space for commercial vehicles, warning that bridges are meant for mobility, not static vehicles, as such practices can add unnecessary weight and strain to the infrastructure.

Umahi expressed satisfaction with the progress of repairs, reporting that the work on the Third Mainland Bridge under deck is at 50% completion, while Carter Bridge is 70% complete. He emphasized the importance of protecting Nigeria’s road infrastructure and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

During his inspection, Umahi also visited Channel 15 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, noting that the ocean tide poses a significant threat to the project. This has led to the decision to construct shoreline protection and embankments, which will likely result in an upward revision of the project’s cost.