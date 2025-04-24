UK’s Lord Mayor, Abigail inducted into Nigeria’s Hall of Fame

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has inducted Abigail Marshall Katung, the Nigerian-born Lord Mayor of Leeds, United Kingdom, into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame.

Abigail Katung, wife of Senator Sunday Marshall Katung representing Kaduna South, was honoured at a ceremony held at the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Abuja. The induction was carried out by the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

In her remarks, the Minister commended Mayor Abigail’s outstanding contributions and unwavering advocacy for the rights of women and children. She also encouraged her to continue mentoring the younger generation to foster women’s participation in governance and political leadership.

Speaking on the rationale behind Katung’s selection, the Director General of the Centre, Dr. Asabe Vilita-Bashir, highlighted her remarkable achievements and global representation of Nigerian women.

“We gather not only to honour an exceptional Nigerian woman but to celebrate a historic milestone. Mrs. Abigail Marshall Katung has made history as the first Nigerian and the first African to be appointed Lord Mayor of the City of Leeds in the United Kingdom,” she said.

“This is not only a personal achievement but a national honour. Her story is one of resilience, leadership, and a deep connection to her roots. She exemplifies the values of dignity and service that define our people.”

Dr. Vilita-Bashir emphasized that the induction was more than a ceremonial recognition—it was a celebration of potential and a powerful inspiration for girls and women across Nigeria.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, lauded Mayor Abigail’s achievements, describing her as one of Nigeria’s finest ambassadors abroad.

“Abigail is one of the very best Nigerians in the diaspora. We celebrate her for making us proud in the United Kingdom,” she said.

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Centre for recognizing his wife’s contributions with such a prestigious honour.

In her acceptance speech, Mayor Abigail expressed deep gratitude and reflected on her journey.

“It’s an absolute honour to be recognised by the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, where I served as a youth corper 26 years ago. I’m truly privileged to be among such distinguished personalities in the Hall of Fame,” she said.