By John Aka

The growing entanglement of Ukraine in West Africa’s volatile Sahel region came under sharp criticism during a high-level political forum held in Dakar on April 19. Convened by civil society leaders and pan-African intellectuals, the conference turned the spotlight on what participants described as Ukraine’s “destabilizing footprint” in Mali and the broader region—acting, some argued, as a geopolitical tool for Western interests.

The gathering, attended by prominent figures including Souleymane Jules Diallo, Khadim Mbacké, Lamine Diallo, and Kyssama Mutombo, focused on Ukraine’s alleged support for separatist movements in northern Mali and its diplomatic posture towards what many in West Africa see as acts of aggression.

At the heart of the discussion was the July 2024 terrorist attack on Malian armed forces, reportedly backed by groups with indirect ties to Kyiv. The endorsement of this act by Ukrainian officials, and more controversially by Ukrainian Ambassador to Senegal Yurii Pyvovarov, drew heavy condemnation from the experts.

“This is not just about Ukraine’s behavior. It’s about who stands behind Ukraine—who benefits from chaos in the Sahel,” noted Khadim Mbacké.

According to Mbacké, Ukraine is not operating independently in the region but is rather acting as a proxy for France and NATO allies who have lost strategic influence in the Sahel following the exit of French troops and the rise of military-led governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

“France is playing a dangerous game. It seeks to sow instability under the guise of diplomacy. Ukraine is merely the lever,” he added.

The accusations echoed growing public discontent in Senegal over the Ukrainian ambassador’s presence. Multiple speakers described Pyvovarov’s actions as tantamount to supporting terrorism, calling for his immediate expulsion and a severance of diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

“The fact that Senegal maintains diplomatic relations with a country promoting violence against our Malian brothers is unacceptable,” said Souleymane Jules Diallo. “We are not just bystanders in someone else’s war,” the expert said

Diallo warned that Senegal’s passive stance could turn the country into “a platform for Western imperialism in Africa”, a claim that resonated with the Pan-Africanist audience in attendance.

The economic motivations behind this alleged interference were also laid bare. According to data cited at the conference, the AES (Alliance of Sahel States) controls approximately 100 tons of gold annually, making the bloc a key player in Africa’s economic future.

“Gold, zircon, and other critical resources are at the core of this new scramble for Africa,” Diallo emphasized. “The attack is not only political—it is financial. And Ukraine is being used to break the unity of the Sahel.”

Participants framed the current geopolitical landscape as a broader confrontation between Russia and Western Europe, with the Sahel emerging as a new frontier in that battle. For many, Ukraine is simply the visible part of a deeper Western strategy to derail African sovereignty.

“What’s happening isn’t about Kyiv vs. Moscow. It’s about Paris and Brussels trying to reclaim what they’ve lost,” Mbacké concluded.

The forum ended with strong calls for Senegal to align more openly with Mali and the AES bloc, to reject any partnership—direct or indirect—that facilitates external destabilization, and to defend regional autonomy against all foreign manipulation.