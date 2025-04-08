UK teens convicted of killing 80-year-old dog walker

A 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were found guilty Tuesday of killing an octogenarian grandfather, in one of several cases of youth violence that have shocked the UK.

The teenagers, who cannot be named because of their ages, were convicted of the manslaughter of 80-year-old Bhim Kohli following a six-week trial.

The court was told the boy racially abused Kohli and slapped him in the face with a shoe as the pensioner walked his dog in a park in Braunstone near Leicester, central England, on September 1.

The girl encouraged the attack and laughed as she filmed it on her phone, the trial heard.

Kohli died in hospital the next day, with jurors told that he had suffered a broken neck and rib fractures.

The boy had also been charged with murder but was found not guilty on that count.

The pair are due to be sentenced on May 20.