Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Shehu Sani, others screened for ambassadorial appointments

Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Shehu Sani, others screened for ambassadorial appointment

By Bayo Wahab



The Federal Government has commenced the screening process for candidates nominated for diplomatic roles in a bid to fill the vacant roles for its 76 embassies and 22 high commissions.



Nominees have been asked to report to the DSS offices nearest to them for security checks. Some have reportedly been contacted to provide personal education and work history.



A reliable source disclosed to Vanguard that two former south-eastern governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, have been screened for the role.



The source added that Shehu Sani, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aide Reno Omokri, are among the nominees who have also been screened.



The source also confirmed that former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have already gone through the screening process and have been cleared for their prospective national assignments.



It would be recalled that in September 2023, President Bola Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, both career and non-career.



Nearly two years after their recall, the presidency, in March 2025, said that their replacements would announced “very soon.”



Vanguard recently reported that background checks were being conducted on the nominees, with information garnered from the screening shared with relevant agencies within the presidency and legislature.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, blamed the delay in appointing ambassadors on a lack of funds as foreign officials and other stakeholders raised concerns about the void in diplomatic leadership at various foreign missions.



However, with the ongoing screening exercise, the Federal Government may soon announce the names of the new diplomats and their portfolios.

Vanguard News