UCL: Valverde start in Real Madrid midfield, Arsenal line-up unchanged

Real Madrid line up with Fede Valverde in midfield and Luka Modric dropping to the bench as they plot a miraculous Champions League comeback against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti moved Valverde into the engine room and selected Lucas Vazquez at right-back, where the Uruguayan had started in the first leg.

The 15-time European champions also bring back Aurelien Tchouameni from suspension in place of the banned Eduardo Camavinga.

Holders Real Madrid take on the Gunners with their ‘fantastic four’ attack as they try to battle back from a bruising 3-0 quarter-final first leg defeat.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes are Madrid’s key weapons at the Santiago Bernabeu against an Arsenal side unchanged from the first leg.

Mikel Arteta kept faith in the same team which soared to an impressive home victory in London, after several players were rested in their weekend Premier League draw against Brentford.

Ben White is fit for the bench after injury but Jorginho misses out, while Thomas Partey has recovered from a knock to keep his place.

Declan Rice starts in midfield after his free-kick double helped Arsenal triumph at the Emirates Stadium, along with the other goalscorer Mikel Merino in his makeshift striker position.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg:

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Mikel Merino

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Vanguard News