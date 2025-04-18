U.S tariff abuse crisis: Opportunity for better China-Nigeria cooperation – Chinese Ambassador 

… describes U.S. tariff policy as a step backward in history

Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

China sounded defiant on Friday over new tariffs rolled out by the Donald Trump administration against it, vowing never to be cowed by the policy of the American government.

China, which remains the second largest economy in the world, boasted that it has what it takes to retaliate the United States of America on every economic and financial policy it rolls out against the Asian country with over 1.4 billion people.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Dunhai Yu, made the claims while addressing a world press conference in Abuja in response to actions so far undertaken by the Donald Trump administration against China in recent weeks.

Ambassador Yu sounded positive over the new tariff imposed on China by the U.S, claiming that it provides a better opportunity for China to deepen its cooperation with Nigeria, in particular and Africa in general.

Ambassador Yu said, “China-Africa and China-Nigeria relations are built on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation. African nations are committed to development and revitalization, which requires a free, open multilateral trading system and a stable, predictable global environment. History has shown that China is a reliable partner for Africa—trustworthy, mature, and steadfast. China’s development and commitment to high-level openness will bring much-needed stability to an increasingly uncertain world.

“At last year’s FOCAC Beijing Summit, China pledged to unilaterally expand market access, granting zero-tariff treatment to 100% of product categories for all least-developed countries with diplomatic ties to China, including 33 African nations. This demonstrates China’s concrete efforts to turn its vast market into tangible opportunities for Africa.

“China and Nigeria are key trade partners, with bilateral trade consistently reaching around $22 billion—among the highest in Africa. Following last year’s agreement on Nigerian peanut exports to China, China remains open to further expanding imports of Nigerian goods, signaling broad prospects for future economic cooperation.

“As Africa’s most populous country, a major economy, and a leading voice of the Global South, Nigeria holds significant influence. China stands ready to work with Nigeria to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit and the consensus between our leaders, deepening mutually beneficial collaboration.

“Together, we will uphold the multilateral trading system, resist protectionism, and foster an open, inclusive, and fair international environment. Our shared goal is to advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, building a community with a shared future for humanity,” Yu said.

While urging the world to reject Trump’s new tariffs, the Chinese ambassador vowed that his country would never bow to the U.S but would take necessary retaliatory measures to counter its provocative policy.

Yu said: “No country can stay immune in the face of bullying and coercion. Appeasement will only invite further aggression. The international community must unite and fight back to defend our shared interests. Today, opposing U.S. tariff abuse and bullying means upholding multilateralism and fairness and justice.

China does not provoke trouble; neither are we intimidated by it. As the Chinese saying goes, “To friends, we offer fine wines; to wolves, the hunting rifles.” Pressure and threats are not the right way to deal with China. China has taken and will continue to take firm measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests. If a fight is forced upon us, China will fight to the end. If talks are sought, China’s door remains open—but only on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

“Another Chinese saying goes, “A just cause enjoys abundant support, while an unjust one finds little.” In this imposed tariff war, China stands on the right side of history and the side of fairness and justice. We have the confidence and resolve to defeat all threats and blackmail.

“Domestically, we have the unwavering support of our people, a vast market of 1.4 billion consumers, and a comprehensive industrial chain. China’s economy grew by 5.4% in the first quarter. Over the past decades, China has contributed around 30% to global economic growth, serving as a vital engine for the world economy.

“Globally, the world has long grown weary of America’s arrogance, bullying, and selfishness. Now, the U.S. has discarded even the pretense of decency, openly declaring a tariff war against the world, placing its interests above the common good of the international community, and advancing its hegemonic ambitions at the cost of the legitimate interests of other nations. This will inevitably face widespread opposition.

“As the world’s second-largest economy and second-largest consumer market, no matter how the international landscape changes, China’s door will only open wider. We will continue to advance high-level opening-up, implement liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment. We will foster a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment. And we will share our development opportunities with the world to achieve mutual benefits.

“It must be emphasized that China’s resolute stance against power bullying is not only to defend its own legitimate rights but also to uphold the common interests of the international community and prevent the world from regressing to a law-of-the-jungle era.

“China’s firm countermeasures have won the other nations a 90-day window, mitigating the impact of U.S. tariffs on global supply chains, creating space for dialogue and negotiation, and curbing the unchecked spread of trade protectionism.

“Yet, the U.S. clings to an outdated mindset of “might makes right” and “America First.” It resorts to unilateral bullying, imposing tariffs indiscriminately while disregarding multilateral rules. It openly places its own interests above the common interests of international society, and flagrantly disregards the multilateral trading system and established rules. It promotes a law-of-the-jungle approach, which is clearly turning back the wheel of history.

“The U.S. actions severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of other countries, blatantly violate WTO rules, seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, and destabilize the global economic order. By doing so, the U.S. also defies basic economic principles and market rules, ignoring the fact that it has long profited immensely from international trade. Using tariffs as a weapon for maximum pressure and self-interest is a typical manifestation of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying. This is neither “reciprocal” nor “fair”—it is essentially about pursuing “America First” and “American exceptionalism.”

“The U.S. aims to force other countries to submit through maximum pressure and make America great again. But this strategy will backfire, harming its own interests as much as others’.

“As many U.S. thinkers have noted, America’s problems are self-inflicted. The world now witnesses a nation divided against itself, one America opposing another. Rather than shifting blame, the U.S. should focus on fixing its own house. “Exporting domestic crises” and zero-sum tactics won’t solve its issues—they’ll only deepen its isolation.

“By turning its back on the world and launching a full-scale tariff war, the U.S. will not achieve its goals. Instead, it will fuel inflation, weaken its industrial base, trigger financial market panic, and increase the risk of an economic recession.

“As commented by U.S. media, America is waging a war of self-destruction. A CBS survey released Sunday found nearly two-thirds of voters oppose the U.S. tariffs. Just this month, U.S. inflation surged to 7.2%, with egg and chicken prices rising by 34% and 28% year-on-year, respectively. Goldman Sachs has raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months from 35% to 45%,” the ambassador stated at the press conference attended by global media outlets.

The IMF warns that U.S. tariffs could slash global growth by 1.5% in 2025. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala adds that trade volumes may shrink by 1%, with developing nations hit the hardest.

The U.S. tariff policies are particularly devastating for African nations. Using the absurd logic that “trade surpluses equate to cheating,” the U.S. has launched indiscriminate attacks on African countries, violating WTO principles of special treatment for developing nations. This has already caused “collateral damage” such as currency devaluation and stock market volatility in Africa. The growth momentum of major African economies will inevitably be affected, with some structurally vulnerable economies possibly suffering severe blows, undermining Africa’s industrialization and poverty reduction efforts.