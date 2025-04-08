U.S. slams Nigeria’s import ban, says it affects American exporters

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The United States has criticised Nigeria’s ban on 25 product categories, saying it hampers American exports and deepens trade tensions.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) listed the restrictions—covering beef, poultry, fruit juice, pharmaceuticals, and spirits—among the top 10 unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

“These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for U.S. businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market,” the USTR said in a post on X.

USTR is spotlighting another 10 unfair trade practices faced by American exporters.



Over 100,000 Chinese-made American flags are sold every month on just one e-commerce platform alone, resulting in $2 million in lost sales for… pic.twitter.com/VoY7kImFB2 — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) April 7, 2025

Nigeria is among several countries, including India, Thailand, Kenya, and the EU, cited for policies the U.S. says collectively block billions in potential exports.

India and Thailand’s restrictions on U.S. ethanol, and Kenya’s 50% corn tariff, were also flagged.

The USTR warned such practices hurt American farmers, manufacturers, and workers, linking them to job losses and factory closures.

Notably, China was criticized for undercutting U.S. flag makers, with $2 million in monthly lost sales due to Chinese imports.

The report comes as the U.S. ramps up protectionist policies under Trump’s trade agenda.

