U.S. orders Biden-era migrants to leave country following policy reversal

WASHINGTON — Migrants who entered the United States under former President Joe Biden’s CBP One app policy have been ordered to self-deport “immediately,” U.S. media reported on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to AFP that “formal termination notices” had been issued to certain individuals deemed to be “illegal aliens,” but did not clarify the criteria used for selecting those affected.

“Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App,” the DHS official stated. “Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry.”

The CBP One app, introduced in January 2023 under the Biden administration, allowed migrants to schedule appointments at designated southwestern ports of entry. It formed a key part of a broader humanitarian parole strategy aimed at managing migration in a more orderly manner.

According to National Public Radio, the recent orders could impact more than 930,000 migrants who entered the U.S. under this program.

President Donald Trump, who returned to office earlier this year, canceled further use of the CBP One app on his first day back in the White House. This move effectively shut down access to a platform that enabled migrants in Mexico to legally request appointments to seek temporary residency at U.S. border crossings.

Trump, who campaigned heavily on a platform of strict immigration enforcement, has pledged to deport “millions” of undocumented migrants. He has drawn criticism for inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail, where he referred to some migrants as “animals” and “monsters,” accusing them of contributing to violent crime.

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” the DHS spokesperson said.

The termination notices were reportedly sent via email, citing the department’s discretionary authority under U.S. immigration law to revoke parole status.

This move follows a broader crackdown by the Trump administration. Just last month, the administration rescinded the legal status of 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, giving them only weeks to leave the country. AFP