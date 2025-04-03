U.S. calls for transparency, swift justice in murder of catholic priest

The United States has expressed support for the Nigerian government’s efforts to seek justice following the tragic killing of Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna.

In a statement released by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, the U.S. emphasised the importance of due process and transparency in the legal proceedings.

“In light of the recent tragic killing of Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna, we welcome the Nigerian government’s interest in pursuing justice and emphasize the critical role of the judicial system in ensuring due process and accountability,” the statement read.

The U.S. Mission further called for a fair and swift trial of the accused, stating, “We hope all legal proceedings will be transparent, bear out the facts, and lead to a fair and swift trial as to the innocence or guilt of the accused.”

Father Okechukwu’s murder sparked widespread condemnation, with religious and civil society groups demanding justice.

